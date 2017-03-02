Story highlights Graham complained about reading news reports based on leaks about what the FBI is doing

"I just want to know what's going on," Graham said

Washington (CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham is scheduled to meet Thursday with FBI Director James Comey to discuss recent news related to Russia, though the location of the meeting has not been made public.

Graham complained about reading news reports based on leaks about what the FBI is doing regarding Russia and wants to hear from the director about what his bureau is doing.

"I'm meeting with him at 1:30 p.m.," Graham said about the FBI director. "I just want to know what's going on. I don't want to know the details of the investigation. If there is not one, I want to know it. If there is one, I want to know it and the rest of us need to stay out of it if there is."

The meeting comes the morning after revelations surfaced that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the top Russian diplomat in Washington and didn't disclose those meetings during his confirmation hearing.

Graham said he thinks Sessions, a former Senate colleague, is an honest man and he needs to clarify his testimony about his meetings with the Russian ambassador. On Thursday, the South Carolina Republican repeated his call for Sessions to recuse himself if the Department of Justice started an investigation into the matter, calling it a "no-brainer."

