Sessions cited Lynch-Clinton meeting in calling for special prosecutor in email investigation

Sessions is facing calls from Democrats and Republicans to recuse himself from matters related to Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

(CNN) During the 2016 campaign, Jeff Sessions called on then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch to recuse herself from the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and to appoint a special prosecutor in the case.

The FoxNews.com op-ed , which was co-written with four other Donald Trump campaign surrogates, including Rudy Giuliani, specifically cited Lynch's meeting with former President Bill Clinton on a tarmac in Phoenix as grounds for her recusal.

Sessions, now the attorney general, is facing calls from Democrats and Republicans to recuse himself from matters related to Russia's interference in the 2016 election after it was revealed on Wednesday that he did not disclose meetings last year with the Russian ambassador during his confirmation hearing.

Sessions told Senators in his hearing he had not had any contacts with the Russians.

"Attorney General Lynch and former President Clinton met on the Phoenix, Arizona, tarmac days before Secretary Clinton was to be interviewed by the FBI for possible criminal activity," the November 2016 op-ed reads.

