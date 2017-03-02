WH official: Objections to undocumented immigrant crime office are 'un-American'

Story highlights "If you object to that, you are in favor of pain, in favor of tragedy, and in favor of chaos, and that is un-American," Gorka said.

VOICE is tasked with serving victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants and will issue quarterly reports on "the effects of the victimization by criminal aliens present in the United States."

(CNN) Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, said Wednesday that objections to the newly created Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement office, or VOICE, are "un-American."

Trump mentioned the office -- created by executive order within the Department of Homeland Security -- during his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. Democrats in the chamber audibly groaned at its mention.

Gorka called the reaction 'disgusting' and 'un-American' during an interview with WPHT.

"Do I have to comment on that?" Gorka said. "It was so disgusting. We want to help the victims, the victims of crime, the victims of people who have already broken the law by being here. If you object to that, you are in favor of pain, in favor of tragedy, and in favor of chaos, and that is un-American."