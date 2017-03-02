Top House Intel Dem says FBI not forthcoming on Trump-Russia ties

(CNN) Top House Intel Committee member Adam Schiff expressed frustration Thursday about FBI Director James Comey, saying the FBI was not forthcoming about their investigation of ties between Russia and the Trump administration, and said for the first time there should be a special prosecutor to investigate.

His comments came after revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice with Russia's ambassador to the US and failed to disclose those meetings when asked about the topic during his confirmation hearing.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, a California Republican, shook his head and said "no" when asked if he agreed with having a special prosecutor.

Nunes also reiterated he hasn't seen evidence yet of contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign. He would not say if Sessions should recuse himself.

Schiff said Comey briefed members in the committee for upward of three hours Thursday and offered new information that had not been provided to other Congressional leaders yet.

