(CNN) Senior Democrats have called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign after it emerged he failed to disclose two meetings with Russia's ambassador to Washington during the US election campaign.

Sessions did not mention the meetings with Sergey Kislyak during his confirmation hearings, when was asked if he knew of any contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Sessions campaigned on behalf of Donald Trump throughout 2016.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sessions should resign.

Pelosi said Sessions' answers in his confirmation hearing amounted to "apparent perjury" and said he was "not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country."

Warren said he should never have been confirmed in the first place, pointing out that he oversees the FBI, which is investigating allegations that Russia interfered in the US election campaign.

