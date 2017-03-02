McCaskill tweets mixed messages on meetings with Russian ambassador

Story highlights McCaskill initially said she had never spoken with the Russian ambassador

A pair of tweets, however, reveal otherwise

(CNN) Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Jeff Sessions used to be colleagues on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

So when a spokeswoman for Sessions, the former Alabama senator, suggested in a statement Wednesday night that his contacts with the Russian ambassador were a function of his duties as a member of the committee, McCaskill weighed in with a tweet.

"I've been on the Armed Services (Committee) for 10 years," the Democrat said. "No call or meeting w/ Russian ambassador. Ever. Ambassadors call members of (Foreign Relations Committee)."

I've been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years.No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever. Ambassadors call members of Foreign Rel Com. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 2, 2017

But as National Review editor Charles C. W. Cooke quickly noted on Twitter , McCaskill's social media feed includes some mixed messages.

In January 2013, she tweeted, "Off to meeting w/ Russian Ambassador. Upset about the arbitrary/cruel decision to end all US adoptions,even those in process."

Read More