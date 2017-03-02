President Trump is helping America -- will Democrats?

Story highlights Ronna McDaniel: Tuesday night, President Trump spoke directly to the American people from his heart

Ronna McDaniel is the second woman ever elected chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. She was elected as the state chairman from Michigan in February 2015. In her community of Northville, McDaniel has served on land planning and public safety committees and is actively involved in her local PTA. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) This week, President Donald Trump made history in his joint address to Congress. He painted a picture of a united America, one that is renewing hope of a country that will prosper under America first policies.

Even as he stood in the House chamber, President Trump spoke directly to the American people from his heart, and addressed many issues that are important to them. He redoubled his commitment to protecting our country through fighting both international and homegrown terrorism, securing our borders, and rebuilding relationships with our allies around the world. And in a memorable gesture of reverence, he led a room of our nation's leaders in honoring the legacy of Ryan Owens, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our national security.

He extended a hand across the aisle on issues such as rebuilding American infrastructure and emphasizing the importance of paid family leave. Our President understands that our duty is to the American people and our purpose is to help them. This purpose should always be greater than partisanship.

Unfortunately, Democrats so far remain unmoved by the cries across the country for them to find common ground with our President. Despite party differences, they, too, have a duty to get on board to help repair the wreckage left in the wake of nearly a decade of failed leadership.

Farmers in eastern Kentucky, coal miners in West Virginia and factory workers in Pennsylvania do not play the political games of Washington elites. They see their jobs moving overseas and their loved ones being crushed by the burdensome costs of Obamacare. These are our friends and neighbors, and they need results -- not more rhetoric.