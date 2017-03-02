Breaking News

Syrian regime recaptures ancient city of Palmyra from ISIS

By Lonzo Cook and Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

Updated 10:43 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Saving Palmyra's treasures destroyed by ISIS
Saving Palmyra's treasures destroyed by ISIS

    JUST WATCHED

    Saving Palmyra's treasures destroyed by ISIS

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Control over the city has passed from the regime to ISIS and back again a number of times
  • At one point, ISIS says, it started demolishing ancient ruins in the city

(CNN)Syrian government forces have recaptured the city of Palmyra and surrounding areas from ISIS, according to the country's general command, cited by state news agency SANA.

Army units "in cooperation with the allied and backing forces" inflicted heavy losses on ISIS forces in operations supported by Syrian and Russian air forces, the report said.
Palmyra was seized by ISIS in December after hundreds of the jihadist group's militants launched a coordinated attack in and around the city from regime forces.
    Palmyra is seen as strategically important to both sides in Syria's more than five year civil war.
    Located in Homs province, in central Syria, it is around 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Raqqa, considered ISIS' headquarters in Syria.
    Read More
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Syrian government forces completed their operation with the help of Russian airpower, reported Russia's state news agency TASS.
    &lt;strong&gt;Before:&lt;/strong&gt; The ruins of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin are seen in Palmyra, Syria, in 2007. The ISIS militant group took over the ancient city last year and razed parts of its &lt;a href=&quot;http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/23&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;World Heritage Site.&lt;/a&gt; Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group in March 2016. Click through to see the landmarks before and after ISIS&#39; occupation.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Before: The ruins of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin are seen in Palmyra, Syria, in 2007. The ISIS militant group took over the ancient city last year and razed parts of its World Heritage Site. Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group in March 2016. Click through to see the landmarks before and after ISIS' occupation.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;After:&lt;/strong&gt; A Syrian government soldier walks near what&#39;s left of the Temple of Baalshamin on Sunday, March 27. Syrian forces retook the city days before, but damage had already been done by ISIS. UNESCO says it plans to evaluate the extent of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/28/middleeast/isis-palmyra-treasures-destroyed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Palmyra&#39;s damage&lt;/a&gt; soon. Many of the structures -- which date from the first and second centuries and marry Greco-Roman techniques with local traditions and Persian influences -- remain in place, bolstering hopes that ISIS didn&#39;t completely raze the world heritage site.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    After: A Syrian government soldier walks near what's left of the Temple of Baalshamin on Sunday, March 27. Syrian forces retook the city days before, but damage had already been done by ISIS. UNESCO says it plans to evaluate the extent of Palmyra's damage soon. Many of the structures -- which date from the first and second centuries and marry Greco-Roman techniques with local traditions and Persian influences -- remain in place, bolstering hopes that ISIS didn't completely raze the world heritage site.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;Before: &lt;/strong&gt;The Arch of Triumph in 2006.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Before: The Arch of Triumph in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;After:&lt;/strong&gt; The Arch of Triumph on March 27.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    After: The Arch of Triumph on March 27.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;Before: &lt;/strong&gt;The Temple of Bel in 2008.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Before: The Temple of Bel in 2008.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;After:&lt;/strong&gt; The Temple of Bel on March 27.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    After: The Temple of Bel on March 27.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    The Syrian directorate-general of antiquities and monuments was positive that the condition of artifacts meant that they could be restored and their &quot;historic value&quot; returned, according to a translation of an article on the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dgam.gov.sy/index.php?d=314&amp;id=1957&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;department&#39;s website.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    The Syrian directorate-general of antiquities and monuments was positive that the condition of artifacts meant that they could be restored and their "historic value" returned, according to a translation of an article on the department's website.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area &quot;stood at the crossroads of several civilizations&quot; with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area "stood at the crossroads of several civilizations" with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    RESTRICTED 01 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 02 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 03 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 04 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 05 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 06 palmyra ruins07 palmyra ruins08 palmyra ruins09 palmyra ruins10 palmyra ruins11 palmyra ruins12 palmyra ruins13 palmyra ruins14 palmyra ruins15 palmyra ruins
    Control over the city has passed from the regime to ISIS and back again a number of times.
    Syrian forces recaptured the city from ISIS last March, after it was seized the previous May, when ISIS started demolishing ancient ruins in the city.
    Syrian rebel leaders gathered in Geneva for peace talks with the government refused to congratulate the regime. Nasser al-Hariri, a member of the Syrian Coalition, said the struggle for Palmyra was like watching a Tom and Jerry cartoon.
    In the past, the Syrian army has boasted that the capture of Palmyra would be "a launchpad to expand military operations" into Raqqa and Deir Ezzor provinces.
    Monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also confirmed Palmyra's recapture.
    Rami Abdulrahman, the founder of SOHR, said the city had been taken after "heavy clashes between ISIS and the regime forces erupted on Wednesday."