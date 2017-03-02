Mubarak acquitted in protester deaths

Story highlights Amnesty International says 840 people died during protests

Hosni Mubarak served as president of Egypt 30 years

(CNN) Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was acquitted Thursday of charges he played a role in the killing of protesters during the Arab Spring uprising that led to his ouster, according to state-run news agency Al-Ahram.

The Court of Cassation verdict is final and Mubarak is now free, Al-Ahram said. He has been confined at Maadi Military Hospital for treatment since 2012.

Mubarak, 88, dominated the nation for three decades as president but went through a series of criminal trials after being forced from office in 2011.

Amnesty International said at least 840 people were killed and more than 6,000 injured during the 18 days of street protests in Egypt.

Mubarak was convicted in 2012 of ordering the deaths of protesters and sentenced to life in prison.

