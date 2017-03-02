Breaking News

Dubai's evolution: From desert oasis to global metropolis

March 2, 2017

From the outside, Dubai seemed to arrive on the world stage as a fully formed global metropolis. In about five decades, what was once a sleepy outpost in the desert has risen to become one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. But to understand Dubai&#39;s accelerated growth we have to look to its past.
For centuries Dubai&#39;s economy depended on fishing and pearl diving, but it became more widely known as port from the beginning of the 20th century, when the emirate abolished custom duties on imports, opening up Dubai to merchants from the region and beyond.
Indian and regional traders made it an economic and cultural crossroads. Traders and Bedouins made up the majority of its inhabitants until the 1960s.
Small scale, traditional building techniques using local materials, such as bricks made at this yard, characterized the city before its building boom.
In 1966 the Fateh oilfield was discovered offshore from Dubai. Following the discovery, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai from 1958 to 1990, initiated large scale development programs. The Cement Wharf in Dubai, pictured above, flourished during that period because of the construction boom.
Dubai has a long history of sailing boats trading with Iran, Pakistan, and further afield.
The new oil exports drastically expanded Dubai&#39;s economy and trade.
In 1971, Dubai became a founding member of the United Arab Emirates. Pictured, Dubai Creek crowded with dhows. On the right is the National Bank of Dubai.
Despite the fast development taking place in Dubai, traditional ways of life continued to coexist alongside skyscrapers and cranes.
The massive construction project Sheikh Rashid started in the 1960s was taken further by his son Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum throughout the 1990s and the 2000s. Among the many building projects, Jumeirah Emirates Hotel and the Emirates Office Tower were completed in 2000.
The dredger barge pictured pumps sand onto the sea to create the Palm Islands of Dubai -- one of the city&#39;s most extravagant projects and the world&#39;s largest artificial islands, built in the noughties.
This is a view of the Palm Islands in 2007. The islands house hotels, spas, beaches and residential buildings. In the foreground is the luxury hotel Atlantis The Palm, still under construction at this time.
In the foreground, Atlantis The Palm, which opened in September 2008.
Throughout the 2000s and until the financial crash in 2008, Dubai&#39;s government undertook huge construction projects to cement the emirate&#39;s position as a financial, business and tourist hub.
Dubai International Airport is the emirate&#39;s primary airport, but Al Maktoum International Airport was built as part of the Dubai World Central development. Around 23 miles from Dubai, once completed the airport will have capacity for more than 160 million passengers a year.
An eye-catching symbol of Dubai&#39;s ambitions is the Burj Khalifa, pictured under construction in 2005. &lt;br /&gt;
By 2010, Burj Khalifa was completed. At 162 floors and a height of 828 meters, it is the tallest building on Earth.
Dubai&#39;s rapid development required the construction of a transport infrastructure to meet the needs of more than 2.5 million residents.
Over 90 per cent of the emirate&#39;s residents live in the capital city and its suburban areas.
Immigrants make up just under 85 per cent of Dubai&#39;s population, according to the 2015 World Migration Report. South Asians, especially Indian and Pakistanis, are the biggest immigrant groups, and often work in construction.
The 2008 global financial crisis brought a cloud over Dubai&#39;s economy leading to massive debt. Many real estate projects struggled to find buyers, and new projects were put on hold.
Since then, Dubai has launched a series of cultural initiatives to boost tourism. The World Air Games in 2015 were part of a strategy to put the city on the arts and sports world map.
And in recent years, construction has resumed, with countless ambitious projects underway.
