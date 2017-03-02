Study Hotels: A bespoke concept for colleges

Story highlights The Study at University City opened in January in Philadelphia

Philadelphia (CNN) Few places distill the buzzy energy of collegiate life quite like Woodland Walk in West Philadelphia.

Cutting diagonally through the campuses of both Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania, the leafy, red-brick lane teems with wide-eyed freshmen and tweed-clad professors whizzing by on bikes.

For Hospitality 3 hotelier Paul McGowan, 56, the area was a shoo-in for the location of his latest opening, The Study at University City, a 212-room hotel perched at the busy corner of 33rd and Chestnut streets.

Ten stories tall, with a slate brick and split-face granite exterior that glitters in the sun, the hotel -- which opened in January -- is the second installment of McGowan's Study Hotel series.

The first Study Hotel, The Study at Yale, opened in 2008 in New Haven, Connecticut, and set the blueprint for the concept: boutique, campus-affiliated accommodations, customized to reflect a school's unique personality and catering to sophisticated, well-to-do parents and guests who want to tap into the life of the mind during their stay.

