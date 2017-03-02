Zara criticized for skinny models in 'curves' campaign

Story highlights Zara poster urges women to "Love your curves"

(CNN) Fashion retailer Zara is urging women to "Love your curves," but that body-positive message may be overshadowed by the slender models featured in the campaign.

Irish radio personality Muireann O'Connell spotted the slogan on a poster in a Dublin store on Tuesday and tweeted about it in disgust

Her post sparked quite a reaction and picked up more than 12,000 retweets and 23,000 likes.

"It appears to have hit a nerve," she said.