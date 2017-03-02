Zara criticized for skinny models in 'curves' campaign

Story highlights
(CNN)Fashion retailer Zara is urging women to "Love your curves," but that body-positive message may be overshadowed by the slender models featured in the campaign.
Irish radio personality Muireann O'Connell spotted the slogan on a poster in a Dublin store on Tuesday and tweeted about it in disgust.
Her post sparked quite a reaction and picked up more than 12,000 retweets and 23,000 likes.
"It appears to have hit a nerve," she said.
Many on social media pointed out that the women were not particularly curvy.
O'Connell stressed that she was not trying to body shame the models.
"It's nothing against their body frames at all or how they look, they look like beautiful, beautiful women," she told CNN. "It's the marketing campaign behind it."
She said the campaign sends an unhealthy message to women and girls -- especially since eating disorders are such a serious problem.
Twitter user @ChangeToThis agreed that it is wrong to make fun of the models and pointed out that it is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.
#EatingDisorderAwarenessWeek," she tweeted.
Zara has stores all over the world and describes itself as one of the largest international fashion companies.
The company has not responded to requests from CNN for a comment on the controversy.