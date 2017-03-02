Breaking News

What happens to your brain when you give up sugar

By Jordan Gaines Lewis, The Conversation

Updated 4:03 AM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

While food accounts for a large portion of the added sugar in our diet, many experts recommend cutting back on sugary beverages to reduce daily intake. Consumption of sugary drinks might lead to an estimated 184,000 adult deaths each year worldwide, according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://now.tufts.edu/news-releases/sugary-drinks-linked-high-death-tolls-worldwide&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;research published in the journal Circulation&lt;/a&gt;, an update of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/19/health/sugary-drinks-deaths/&quot;&gt;2013 American Heart Association conference presentation&lt;/a&gt;. In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America&#39;s top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bevindustry.com/articles/86549-state-of-the-industry-report?v=preview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2013 State of the Industry Report&lt;/a&gt; -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
While food accounts for a large portion of the added sugar in our diet, many experts recommend cutting back on sugary beverages to reduce daily intake. Consumption of sugary drinks might lead to an estimated 184,000 adult deaths each year worldwide, according to research published in the journal Circulation, an update of a 2013 American Heart Association conference presentation. In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America's top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine's 2013 State of the Industry Report -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
A 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Soda: Coca-ColaA 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
A 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Soda: PepsiA 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn&#39;t any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice: Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn't any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
A 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice: SunnyD OriginalA 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
A 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey&#39;s Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Tea: Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng & HoneyA 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains 51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey's Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
There are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey&#39;s Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Tea: Lipton Lemon Iced TeaThere are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey's Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. &quot;Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar),&quot; said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Energy drink: Red Bull Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. "Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar)," said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
This 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Energy drink: Monster EnergyThis 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
An 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Generic skim milkAn 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
A glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Silk Vanilla SoymilkA glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
A glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Silk Almond Milk OriginalA glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
The 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice smoothie: Naked Berry BlastThe 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
You&#39;d consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice smoothie: Bolthouse Farms Berry BoostYou'd consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
This 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese&#39;s Peanut Butter Cups.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Sports drink: Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool BlueThis 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Powerade&#39;s Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese&#39;s cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Sports drink: Powerade Mountain Berry BlastPowerade's Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese's cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Iced coffee: Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Iced coffee: Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Sugar Beverages Intro Slate01_Sugary Drinks02_Sugary Drinks04_Sugary Drinks03_Sugary Drinks05_Sugary Drinks06_Sugary Drinks07_Sugary Drinks08_Sugary Drinks09_Sugary Drinks10_Sugary Drinks11_Sugary Drinks12_Sugary Drinks13_Sugary Drinks15_Sugary Drinks14_Sugary Drinks16_Sugary Drinks17_Sugary Drinks

Story highlights

  • The start of Lent means lots of people will be giving up sugar for 40 days
  • Like drugs, sugar hijacks the brain's reward pathway, evidence suggests

Anyone who knows me also knows that I have a huge sweet tooth. I always have.

My friend and fellow graduate student Andrew is equally afflicted, and living in Hershey, Pennsylvania -- the "Chocolate Capital of the World" -- doesn't help either of us.
But Andrew is braver than I am. Last year, he gave up sweets for Lent. I can't say that I'm following in his footsteps this year, but if you are abstaining from sweets for Lent this year, here's what you can expect over the next 40 days.

    Sugar: natural reward, unnatural fix

    In neuroscience, food is something we call a "natural reward." In order for us to survive as a species, things like eating, having sex and nurturing others must be pleasurable to the brain so that these behaviors are reinforced and repeated.
    How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate
    How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate
    Read More
    Evolution has resulted in the mesolimbic pathway, a brain system that deciphers these natural rewards for us. When we do something pleasurable, a bundle of neurons called the ventral tegmental area uses the neurotransmitter dopamine to signal to a part of the brain called the nucleus accumbens.
    The connection between the nucleus accumbens and our prefrontal cortex dictates our motor movement, such as deciding whether or not to taking another bite of that delicious chocolate cake. The prefrontal cortex also activates hormones that tell our body: "Hey, this cake is really good. And I'm going to remember that for the future."
    Not all foods are equally rewarding, of course. Most of us prefer sweets over sour and bitter foods because, evolutionarily, our mesolimbic pathway reinforces that sweet things provide a healthy source of carbohydrates for our bodies. When our ancestors went scavenging for berries, for example, sour meant "not yet ripe," while bitter meant "alert -- poison!"
    Sugar isn't just empty calories; it's also making us sick
    Fruit is one thing, but modern diets have taken on a life of their own. A decade ago, it was estimated that the average American consumed 22 teaspoons of added sugar per day, amounting to an extra 350 calories; it may well have risen since then. A few months ago, one expert suggested that the average Briton consumes 238 teaspoons of sugar each week.
    How to stop sugar from sneaking into your child&#39;s diet
    Sugar and kids: How to stop it from sneaking into their diets
    Today, with convenience more important than ever in our food selections, it's almost impossible to come across processed and prepared foods that don't have added sugars for flavour, preservation, or both.
    These added sugars are sneaky -- and unbeknown to many of us, we've become hooked. In ways that drugs of abuse -- such as nicotine, cocaine and heroin -- hijack the brain's reward pathway and make users dependent, increasing neuro-chemical and behavioural evidence suggests that sugar is addictive in the same way, too.

    Sugar addiction is real

    "The first few days are a little rough," Andrew told me about his sugar-free adventure last year. "It almost feels like you're detoxing from drugs. I found myself eating a lot of carbs to compensate for the lack of sugar."
    There are four major components of addiction: bingeing, withdrawal, craving, and cross-sensitisation (the notion that one addictive substance predisposes someone to becoming addicted to another). All of these components have been observed in animal models of addiction -- for sugar, as well as drugs of abuse.
    The best and worst sugars to eat before your workout
    The best and worst sugars to eat before your workout
    A typical experiment goes like this: rats are deprived of food for 12 hours each day, then given 12 hours of access to a sugary solution and regular chow.
    After a month of following this daily pattern, rats display behaviours similar to those on drugs of abuse. They'll binge on the sugar solution in a short period of time, much more than their regular food. They also show signs of anxiety and depression during the food deprivation period.
    Many sugar-treated rats who are later exposed to drugs, such as cocaine and opiates, demonstrate dependent behaviors towards the drugs compared to rats who did not consume sugar beforehand.
    Like drugs, sugar spikes dopamine release in the nucleus accumbens. Over the long term, regular sugar consumption actually changes the gene expression and availability of dopamine receptors in both the midbrain and frontal cortex.
    Specifically, sugar increases the concentration of a type of excitatory receptor called D1, but decreases another receptor type called D2, which is inhibitory.
    Regular sugar consumption also inhibits the action of the dopamine transporter, a protein which pumps dopamine out of the synapse and back into the neuron after firing.
    Blame sugar? We've been doing that for over 100 years
    In short, this means that repeated access to sugar over time leads to prolonged dopamine signalling, greater excitation of the brain's reward pathways and a need for even more sugar to activate all of the midbrain dopamine receptors like before. The brain becomes tolerant to sugar -- and more is needed to attain the same "sugar high."

    Sugar withdrawal is also real

    Although these studies were conducted in rodents, it's not far-fetched to say that the same primitive processes are occurring in the human brain, too. "The cravings never stopped, [but that was] probably psychological," Andrew told me. "But it got easier after the first week or so."
    Paper reveals soda&#39;s controversial relationship with health groups
    Soda's controversial relationship with health groups
    In a 2002 study by Carlo Colantuoni and colleagues of Princeton University, rats who had undergone a typical sugar dependence protocol then underwent "sugar withdrawal." This was facilitated by either food deprivation or treatment with naloxone, a drug used for treating opiate addiction which binds to receptors in the brain's reward system.
    Both withdrawal methods led to physical problems, including teeth chattering, paw tremors, and head shaking. Naloxone treatment also appeared to make the rats more anxious, as they spent less time on an elevated apparatus that lacked walls on either side.
    Similar withdrawal experiments by others also report behaviour similar to depression in tasks such as the forced swim test. Rats in sugar withdrawal are more likely to show passive behaviours (like floating) than active behaviours (like trying to escape) when placed in water, suggesting feelings of helplessness.
    Decades into diabetes, insulin therapy still hard to manage
    A study published by Victor Mangabeira and colleagues in Physiology & Behavior reports that sugar withdrawal is also linked to impulsive behaviour. Initially, rats were trained to receive water by pushing a lever.
    After training, the animals returned to their home cages and had access to a sugar solution and water, or just water alone. After 30 days, when rats were again given the opportunity to press a lever for water, those who had become dependent on sugar pressed the lever significantly more times than control animals, suggesting impulsive behaviour.
    These are extreme experiments, of course. We humans aren't depriving ourselves of food for 12 hours and then allowing ourselves to binge on soda and doughnuts at the end of the day. But these rodent studies certainly give us insight into the neuro-chemical underpinnings of sugar dependence, withdrawal, and behaviour.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Through decades of diet programmes and best-selling books, we've toyed with the notion of "sugar addiction" for a long time. There are accounts of those in "sugar withdrawal" describing food cravings, which can trigger relapse and impulsive eating.
    There are also countless articles and books about the boundless energy and new-found happiness in those who have sworn off sugar for good. But despite the ubiquity of sugar in our diets, the notion of sugar addiction is still a rather taboo topic.
    Are you still motivated to give up sugar for Lent? You might wonder how long it will take until you're free of cravings and side-effects, but there's no answer -- everyone is different and no human studies have been done on this.
    But after 40 days, it's clear that Andrew had overcome the worst, likely even reversing some of his altered dopamine signalling. "I remember eating my first sweet and thinking it was too sweet," he said. "I had to rebuild my tolerance."
    And as regulars of a local bakery in Hershey -- I can assure you, readers, that he has done just that.

    Jordan Gaines Lewis is a science writer and postdoctoral researcher at Penn State College of Medicine.

    Copyright 2016 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.