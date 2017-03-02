Breaking News

Artificial embryo shows early potential for medical therapies, not babies

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 2:09 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In October 2014, a study showed that stem cells could help people with macular degeneration, an eye disease that causes progressive loss of sight. Researchers followed 18 patients for three years and saw no signs of rejected of the transplanted stem cells. Click through the gallery to learn more about stem cell research.
Photos: History of stem cells
In October 2014, a study showed that stem cells could help people with macular degeneration, an eye disease that causes progressive loss of sight. Researchers followed 18 patients for three years and saw no signs of rejected of the transplanted stem cells. Click through the gallery to learn more about stem cell research.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
In January 2014, researchers announced they had developed a new method of making stem cells: by placing skin cells in an acidic environment. But the researchers retracted their papers in July, citing &quot;several critical errors&quot; in their study data.
Photos: History of stem cells
In January 2014, researchers announced they had developed a new method of making stem cells: by placing skin cells in an acidic environment. But the researchers retracted their papers in July, citing "several critical errors" in their study data.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Stem cells have the potential to become many kinds of cells and can renew themselves through cell division. Scientists view stem cells as a possible gateway to curing many medical conditions, from Parkinson&#39;s disease to diabetes. Stem cells are viewed on computer here at UConn Health Center in 2010.
Photos: History of stem cells
Stem cells have the potential to become many kinds of cells and can renew themselves through cell division. Scientists view stem cells as a possible gateway to curing many medical conditions, from Parkinson's disease to diabetes. Stem cells are viewed on computer here at UConn Health Center in 2010.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
A closeup of a microscope slide taken in 2000 at the Reproductive Genetics Institute&#39;s Chicago laboratory shows transplanted stem cells taken from the umbilical cord blood of a baby named Adam Nash. Adam&#39;s sister Molly has a genetic disease called Fanconi anemia. Their parents wanted to have a child who could be a stem cell donor for Molly. Using in vitro fertilization, doctors created embryos and then tested them for the genetic disease. They chose one that did not have the disorder, which grew into baby Adam. Molly received a stem cell transplant from stem cells from Adam&#39;s umbilical cord. Both children are alive today.
Photos: History of stem cells
A closeup of a microscope slide taken in 2000 at the Reproductive Genetics Institute's Chicago laboratory shows transplanted stem cells taken from the umbilical cord blood of a baby named Adam Nash. Adam's sister Molly has a genetic disease called Fanconi anemia. Their parents wanted to have a child who could be a stem cell donor for Molly. Using in vitro fertilization, doctors created embryos and then tested them for the genetic disease. They chose one that did not have the disorder, which grew into baby Adam. Molly received a stem cell transplant from stem cells from Adam's umbilical cord. Both children are alive today.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
In 1998, President Bill Clinton requested a National Bioethics Advisory Commission to study the question of stem cell research.
Photos: History of stem cells
In 1998, President Bill Clinton requested a National Bioethics Advisory Commission to study the question of stem cell research.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
In 2000, the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines for the use of embryonic stem cells in research, specifying that scientists receiving federal funds could use only extra embryos that would otherwise be discarded. President Clinton approved federal funding for stem cell research, but Congress did not fund it. Above, a Cell Expansion System, which is used to grow cells, is seen during the 2010 World Stem Cell Summit in Detroit.
Photos: History of stem cells
In 2000, the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines for the use of embryonic stem cells in research, specifying that scientists receiving federal funds could use only extra embryos that would otherwise be discarded. President Clinton approved federal funding for stem cell research, but Congress did not fund it. Above, a Cell Expansion System, which is used to grow cells, is seen during the 2010 World Stem Cell Summit in Detroit.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
In August 2001, President George W. Bush announced that he would allow federal funding for about 60 existing stem cell lines created before this date. Above, a human stem cell colony, which is no more than 1 millimeter wide and comprises thousands of individual stem cells, grows on mouse embryonic fibroblast in a research laboratory in September 2001.
Photos: History of stem cells
In August 2001, President George W. Bush announced that he would allow federal funding for about 60 existing stem cell lines created before this date. Above, a human stem cell colony, which is no more than 1 millimeter wide and comprises thousands of individual stem cells, grows on mouse embryonic fibroblast in a research laboratory in September 2001.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
In 2005, Connecticut and Illinois designated state funds to support stem cell research in their states. Above, a woman works on stem cells at the University of Connecticut&#39;s Stem Cell Institute at the UConn Health Center in August 2010 in Farmington.
Photos: History of stem cells
In 2005, Connecticut and Illinois designated state funds to support stem cell research in their states. Above, a woman works on stem cells at the University of Connecticut's Stem Cell Institute at the UConn Health Center in August 2010 in Farmington.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
In March 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that removed restrictions on embryonic stem cell research. His action overturned an order approved by President George W. Bush in August 2001 that barred the National Institutes of Health from funding research on embryonic stem cells beyond using 60 cell lines that existed at that time.
Photos: History of stem cells
In March 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that removed restrictions on embryonic stem cell research. His action overturned an order approved by President George W. Bush in August 2001 that barred the National Institutes of Health from funding research on embryonic stem cells beyond using 60 cell lines that existed at that time.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
In November 2010, William Caldwell, CEO of Advanced Cell Technology, said the FDA had granted approval for his company to start a clinical trial using cells grown from human embryonic stem cells. The treatment would be for an inherited degenerative eye disease. Above, dozens of packages containing frozen embryonic stem cells remain in liquid nitrogen in a laboratory at the University of Sao Paulo&#39;s human genome research center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in March 2008.
Photos: History of stem cells
In November 2010, William Caldwell, CEO of Advanced Cell Technology, said the FDA had granted approval for his company to start a clinical trial using cells grown from human embryonic stem cells. The treatment would be for an inherited degenerative eye disease. Above, dozens of packages containing frozen embryonic stem cells remain in liquid nitrogen in a laboratory at the University of Sao Paulo's human genome research center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in March 2008.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
In May 2011, stem cell therapy in sports medicine was spotlighted after New York Yankees pitcher Bartolo Colon was revealed to have had fat and bone marrow stem cells injected into his injured elbow and shoulder while in the Dominican Republic.
Photos: History of stem cells
In May 2011, stem cell therapy in sports medicine was spotlighted after New York Yankees pitcher Bartolo Colon was revealed to have had fat and bone marrow stem cells injected into his injured elbow and shoulder while in the Dominican Republic.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
In February 2012, early research published by scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University showed that a patient&#39;s own stem cells can be used to regenerate heart tissue and help undo damage caused by a heart attack. It is the first instance of therapeutic regeneration. Above, fluid is removed from the knee of a patient to collect adult stem cells by at a clinic in Broomfield, Colorado.
Photos: History of stem cells
In February 2012, early research published by scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University showed that a patient's own stem cells can be used to regenerate heart tissue and help undo damage caused by a heart attack. It is the first instance of therapeutic regeneration. Above, fluid is removed from the knee of a patient to collect adult stem cells by at a clinic in Broomfield, Colorado.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
In October 2012, Sir John Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how to make pluripotent stem cells. They both showed that cells could be reprogrammed after they had specialized. This changed scientists&#39; understanding of how cells and organisms develop.
Photos: History of stem cells
In October 2012, Sir John Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how to make pluripotent stem cells. They both showed that cells could be reprogrammed after they had specialized. This changed scientists' understanding of how cells and organisms develop.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
On May 16, 2013, scientists announced that they had, for the first time, produced embryos using skin cells and then used the embryos to make stem cell lines. This technique resembles what was used in cloning Dolly the sheep, but the earlier technique could not have led to a fully cloned human baby. A photo provided by the Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University shows a stem cell colony produced from human skin cells.
Photos: History of stem cells
On May 16, 2013, scientists announced that they had, for the first time, produced embryos using skin cells and then used the embryos to make stem cell lines. This technique resembles what was used in cloning Dolly the sheep, but the earlier technique could not have led to a fully cloned human baby. A photo provided by the Oregon Health & Science University shows a stem cell colony produced from human skin cells.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
On August 5, 2013, the world&#39;s first stem cell burger was cooked and eaten in London. The brainchild of Maastricht University&#39;s Mark Post, the burger was made of 20,000 small strands of meat grown from a cow&#39;s muscle cells, took three months to create and cost $330,000 to develop.
Photos: History of stem cells
On August 5, 2013, the world's first stem cell burger was cooked and eaten in London. The brainchild of Maastricht University's Mark Post, the burger was made of 20,000 small strands of meat grown from a cow's muscle cells, took three months to create and cost $330,000 to develop.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
In September 2013, scientists announced they had created what they are calling &quot;cerebral organoids&quot; using stem cells. These pea-sized structures are made of human brain tissue, and they can help researchers explore important questions about brain development and disorders that occur during these first stages of life.
Photos: History of stem cells
In September 2013, scientists announced they had created what they are calling "cerebral organoids" using stem cells. These pea-sized structures are made of human brain tissue, and they can help researchers explore important questions about brain development and disorders that occur during these first stages of life.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
eye closeupstem cell 0129stem cells UCONN03 stem cells02 stem cells18 stem cells04 stem cells16 stem cells09 stem cells10 stem cells11 stem cellsadult stem cells RESTRICTED17 stem cells15 stem cellsstem cell burgerorganoid nature

Story highlights

  • Cambridge University researchers created an early-stage mouse embryo using stem cells
  • The artificial embryo was unable to continue developing into a fetus

(CNN)Trying to mimic the early stages of reproduction, Cambridge University researchers cultivated two types of mouse stem cells in a Petri dish and watched an embryo emerge -- one that closely resembled a natural mouse embryo in its architecture, its development process and its ability to assemble itself.

The artificial structure shows promise as a tool for medical research, though it cannot develop into an actual baby.
"I not only want to understand the basic biology of development but also why it goes awry in the early stages of up to 70% of human pregnancies," said Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, senior author of the research, which was published Thursday in the journal Science.

    Nature's way

    After an egg is fertilized by a sperm, it begins to divide multiple times. This process generates a small, free-floating ball of stem cells: a blastocyst.
    Read More
    Within a mammalian blastocyst, the cells that will become the body of the embryo (embryonic stem cells) begin to cluster at one end. Two other types of cells, the extra-embryonic trophoblast stem cells and the endoderm stem cells, begin to form patterns that will eventually become a placenta and a yolk sac, respectively.
    To develop further, the blastocyst has to implant in the womb, where it transforms into a more complex architecture. However, implantation hides the embryo from view -- and from experimentation.
    In the study, Zernicka-Goetz wanted to replicate developing embryonic events using stem cells.
    Other scientists who have attempted the same thing have used only embryonic stem cells, but these experiments, though they have yielded embryoid bodies, have not been entirely successful. The artificial bodies never follow the same chain of events found in nature, and they lack the structure of a natural embryo.
    Could we one day make babies from only skin cells?
    Could we one day make babies from only skin cells?
    Zernicka-Goetz, a professor in Cambridge's Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience, hypothesized that the trophoblast stem cells communicate with the embryonic stem cells and guide their development.
    She and her colleagues placed embryonic and trophoblast stem cells within an extra-cellular matrix: the non-cell component found in all tissues and organs that provides biochemical support to cells. This formed a scaffold on which the two stem cell types could co-develop.
    The embryonic stem cells sent chemical messages to the trophoblast stem cells and vice versa, said Zernicka-Goetz. Essentially, the different stem cells began to "talk to each other," and this helped the embryonic stem cells, she explained.
    "They respond by turning on particular developmental gene circuits or by physically changing shape to accomplish some architectural remodeling," she wrote in an email. "This happens in normal embryogenesis and it is what we are trying to recreate in the culture dish."
    Ultimately, the cells organized themselves into a structure that not only looked like an embryo, it behaved like one, with anatomically correct regions developing at the right time and in the right place.
    "The results were spectacular -- they formed structures that developed in a way strongly resembling embryos in their architecture and expressing specific genes in the right place and at the right time," Zernicka-Goetz wrote.
    Despite its resemblance to a real embryo, this artificial embryo will not develop into a healthy fetus, the researchers said. That would require the endoderm stem cells, which "does other things that are most likely necessary for further development," said Zernicka-Goetz.
    "Whether adding these to the system would be enough to achieve further development, I don't know," she said.
    "Correct placental development" is essential for proper implantation into "either the womb or a substitute for the womb," she said. "To achieve this will be some time off."

    Therapeutic applications

    Robin Lovell-Badge, an embryologist and head of the Division of Stem Cell Biology and Developmental Genetics at the Francis Crick Institute, found the new research to be interesting "on a number of counts."
    He wrote in a commentary published with the study on the website of the journal Science that past research suggests that the cells fated to become support structures (placenta and yolk sac) for the embryo in fact organize the cell types within the embryo. Meanwhile, the new research suggests that "it is the combination of the two cell types (embryonic and trophectoderm) that is important" while the third cell type, endoderm, may not be essential.
    Controversial IVF technique produces a baby girl -- and for some, that&#39;s a problem
    First three-parent baby girl born using controversial IVF technique
    According to Dr. Christos Coutifaris, president-elect of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, the new study is significant because it shows how "the cells that are extra-embryonic -- the ones that are going to give rise to the placenta -- actually play a role" in the development of cells that eventually become the fetus.
    "It's not two completely separate entities," Coutifaris said, referring to the embryo and its support structure. Understanding how the two types of cells interact and the chemical signals they exchange is "really, really critical."
    Zernicka-Goetz's model has practical applications in research, where it can be used to better understand the conversation between embryonic stem cells and trophoblast stem cells, he said. "You can manipulate these cells molecularly to try to understand these interactions and how early development occurs pre-implantation."
    According to Kyle E. Orwig, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences, and molecular genetics and biochemistry at the University of Pittsburgh, Zernicka-Goetz's model "will enable investigators to investigate the effects of genetic manipulations, environmental toxins, therapeutics and factors on embryo development." Artificial embryos "represent a powerful tool for research that might reduce (but not eliminate) the need for human embryos," Orwig said.
    Dr. David Adamson, a reproductive endocrinologist, an adjunct clinical professor at Stanford University and chairman of the International Committee Monitoring Assisted Reproductive Technologies, believes that it's "very important to continue to do basic science research in reproductive medicine."
    "How our species reproduces is very important to know," Adamson said. "When you learn about reproduction and learn how cells reproduce and how cells differentiate and what makes things happen normally and what makes thing happen abnormally, then there clearly are a lot of potential therapeutic applications."
    Past advances in reproductive medicine have helped scientists prevent genetic-based diseases, he said. Specifically, in vitro fertilization techniques have allowed doctors to biopsy and conduct genetic tests on embryos to prevent inherited illnesses, including Huntington's.
    In vitro fertilization is "fundamentally transformative," said Adamson, who sees the new research as adding to the wealth of knowledge about this procedure.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    In fact, Zernicka-Goetz works in the same nondescript brick building on the Cambridge campus where Robert Edwards, a reproductive medicine pioneer, once toiled. Edwards developed the Nobel Prize-winning technique of in vitro fertilization, which eventually resulted in the birth of the first "test tube" baby, Louise Brown.
    Helping families have babies is the most obvious contribution of in vitro fertilization. Today, Adamson said, there have been approximately 6.5 million babies born using in vitro fertilization since the procedure was first developed. An exact number is not known because many countries, including China, do not have registries to count them, explained Adamson.
    Meanwhile, Zernicka-Goetz said she will continue her work on embryonic development as she and the members of her lab are "totally driven by a curiosity to understand these fundamental aspects of life."
    First human-pig embryos made, then destroyed
    Human-pig embryos made, destroyed
    She plans to use human stem cells to create a similar embryonic model. Then she plans to use that model to learn more about normal embryonic development and understand when it goes wrong without needing to experiment on an actual human embryo.
    The work also "continually teaches us about the properties of stem cells," Zernicka-Goetz said. She added that this knowledge is useful for developing "therapies to replace faulty tissues in so-called regenerative medicine."