Breaking News

Tiger Woods to younger self: 'Get away from the game, have a life balance'

By Rob Hodgetts and Shane O'Donoghue, CNN

Updated 12:45 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tiger Woods exclusive: injuries and the future
Tiger Woods exclusive: injuries and the future

    JUST WATCHED

    Tiger Woods exclusive: injuries and the future

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(18 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Tiger Woods' message to his 21-year-old self
  • Woods speaks exclusively to Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue

Watch Living Golf's exclusive "Four Days with Tiger" at these times (GMT): Mar 2: 1730; Mar 4: 0730, 2230; Mar 5: 1730: Mar 11: 1730; Mar 12: 0630, 2130.

(CNN)Twenty years ago he sparked an era that would change golf forever, but what advice would Tiger Woods give to his 21-year-old self?

"I'd have to say be patient on scheduling, don't do too much," Woods told CNN's Shane O'Donoghue in an exclusive interview for Living Golf ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Much has happened to Woods since he won his maiden major at the 1997 Masters.
    Records tumbled, 14 majors piled up, scandal and injury took their toll.
    Yet as he attempts to rebuild his career, the former long-time world No. 1 is sidelined again with back problems, after missing more 15 months following multiple back surgeries.
    Read More
    "[Get] different hobbies to get away from the game, have a life balance," the 41-year-old Woods added as he continued to reflect. "I think that's so important."
    Tiger Woods&#39; ideal day: &#39;Caddyshack,&#39; oatmeal?
    Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

      JUST WATCHED

      Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal? 01:35

    Age gap

    Woods' latest comeback stalled when he withdrew from last month's tournament in Dubai before the second round citing back spasms.
    He has not played since and canceled a news conference ahead of the Genesis Open, which benefits his foundation, because of the ongoing back spasms.
    While Woods has been battling to get fit for another tilt at the top of the game, a new generation of players has broken through, with many of his early influences in the game moving on to the senior tour.
    "I'm playing against kids that were born after I turned pro," he added. "That's what's so scary.
    "The turnover is happening so fast and I've been away from it so long that a lot of these names are new to me."
    READ: What makes Tiger Woods' perfect day?
    READ: Tiger Woods -- The glory and the pain
    READ: What makes Jason Day's perfect day?
    4 days with Tiger Woods
    tiger woods exclusive 4 days dubai past present future living golf march 2017 spc_00015513

      JUST WATCHED

      4 days with Tiger Woods

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    4 days with Tiger Woods 22:29

    Business interests

    Perhaps accepting the end of his competitive career is closer than the beginning, Woods has put more energy into his business interests of late, including golf course design.
    One of his fledgling projects is a new 18-hole championship course called the Trump World Golf Club in Dubai.
    "I love designing golf courses," he said. "I love creating, especially when you have a blank canvas, like here [Dubai]. It's just sand, you can create anything you want."
    So what is the Woods design philosophy?
    "I want it to be tough for the better players, giving them different angles, different challenges, but also be fun for the recreational player so the weekend warrior can go out there and have fun," he said.
    "We believe in creativity, we believe in speed of play, and the fastest way to speed up play is for players not to lose golf balls. Also using every club in the bag around the green, from putter to three wood.
    "I like playing the ball on the ground, bumping it and creating, but you can't do that anymore now the way courses are being set up."
    Tiger Woods returned to golf in December after 15 months out because of multiple back surgeries. He won his last PGA Tour event in 2013 and clinched the last of his 14 majors in 2008.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Tiger Woods returned to golf in December after 15 months out because of multiple back surgeries. He won his last PGA Tour event in 2013 and clinched the last of his 14 majors in 2008.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 26
    Woods&#39; much-anticipated return to golf at the Hero World Challenge was a mixed bag. He carded the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but also made a number of costly errors to finish third last in the 18-man field.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods' much-anticipated return to golf at the Hero World Challenge was a mixed bag. He carded the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but also made a number of costly errors to finish third last in the 18-man field.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 26
    Woods turned 41 on Dec. 30 and on his first appearance in 2017, he missed the cut by four strokes at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, admitting he was &quot;rusty.&quot;
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods turned 41 on Dec. 30 and on his first appearance in 2017, he missed the cut by four strokes at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, admitting he was "rusty."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 26
    The former world No.1 has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddie Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    The former world No.1 has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddie Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 26
    Woods won the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He was later diagnosed with two fractures of his left tibia and knee ligament damage and missed the next two majors after surgery.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods won the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He was later diagnosed with two fractures of his left tibia and knee ligament damage and missed the next two majors after surgery.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 26
    In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup team competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup team competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 26
    Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf&#39;s top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of a sex scandal.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf's top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of a sex scandal.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 26
    Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.topendsports.com/world/lists/earnings/fortunate-50-2011.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 26
    In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. &quot;I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it&#39;s time for a change,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/07/20/golf.woods.caddie.williams/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods said&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it's time for a change," Woods said.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 26
    After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 26
    In August 2011, Woods&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/08/12/golf.pga.woods.cut/index.html&quot;&gt; failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship&lt;/a&gt; for the first time in his career. He has won the season&#39;s closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    In August 2011, Woods failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. He has won the season's closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 26
    In October 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/10/05/sport/golf/golf-tiger-woods-rolex/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor &lt;/a&gt;despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. &quot;Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him,&quot; the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    In October 2011, Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. "Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him," the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 26
    In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge&lt;/a&gt;, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 26
    Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/03/05/sport/golf/golf-mcilroy-augusta-woods&quot;&gt;He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional&lt;/a&gt;, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 26
    Woods signs autographs at the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/03/25/sport/golf/golf-arnold-palmer-tiger/index.html&quot;&gt; Arnold Palmer Invitational&lt;/a&gt; in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods signs autographs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 26
    Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&amp;amp;T National in July 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/02/sport/golf/golf-woods-congressional-nicklaus/index.html&quot;&gt;He overtook Jack Nicklaus&lt;/a&gt; for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead&#39;s record.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&T National in July 2012. He overtook Jack Nicklaus for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead's record.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 26
    In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 26
    Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2012/07/17/news/economy/tiger-woods-pay/index.htm&quot;&gt;He lost his title the previous year as the world&#39;s top-paid athlete&lt;/a&gt;, dropping to third place on &lt;a href=&quot;http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/specials/fortunate50-2012/index.html&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. He lost his title the previous year as the world's top-paid athlete, dropping to third place on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 26
    Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 26
    In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/18/tiger-woods-confirms-hes-dating-lindsey-vonn/&quot;&gt;they were dating on Facebook&lt;/a&gt;. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he &quot;hadn&#39;t slept&quot; in the days following.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 26
    In 2013, Woods regained the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/25/sport/golf/golf-woods-world-number-one-again/index.html&quot;&gt;No. 1 spot in world golf rankings&lt;/a&gt; with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    In 2013, Woods regained the No. 1 spot in world golf rankings with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 26
    Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 26
    Woods&#39; best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August&#39;s Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods' best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August's Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 26
    In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 26
    Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 26
    A tied 10th place at the 2015 Wyndham Championship was Woods&#39; last appearance as a player on a golf course for 15 months as he fought to recuperate from two further back procedures. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being &quot;no light at the end of the tunnel&quot; and with one eye on his fading career suggested &quot;everything beyond this will be gravy.&quot;
    Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
    A tied 10th place at the 2015 Wyndham Championship was Woods' last appearance as a player on a golf course for 15 months as he fought to recuperate from two further back procedures. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being "no light at the end of the tunnel" and with one eye on his fading career suggested "everything beyond this will be gravy."
    Hide Caption
    26 of 26
    Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge smiletiger woods gallerytiger woods galleryTiger Woods back inhurytiger woods us open 2008 tiger woods ryder cup defeat03 Tiger Woods04 Tiger Woods05 Tiger Woods06 Tiger Woods07 Tiger Woods08 Tiger Woods10 Tiger Woods09 Tiger Woods11 Tiger Woods12 Tiger Woods14 Tiger Woods17 Tiger Woodstiger woods trophy 201301 athlete couplesGolf Tiger Woods04 what a shot 0414Tiger Woods Wyndham Championshiptiger woods at openTiger Woods throws clubTiger Woods Wyndham Championship 2015
    The future may be unclear but Woods insists he is in the game of golf for the long haul.
    "I'm looking forward to positive things building and accruing and getting momentum," he said.
    Visit CNN.com/golf for more news and videos
    "Golf is not a sprint, it's a marathon."