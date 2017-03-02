Kiko Mizuhara's guide to model travel

Hong Kong (CNN) A rainbow-sequined "LOVE WINS" top, circus pants, shutter shades and a disco ball are all 26-year-old model Kiko Mizuhara needs to channel one of her favorite pastimes: finding a gay club in every city she travels to.

"It's safe. Nobody will care about me, no guys will come up to you, and you can just do whatever you want," she says, vogueing to camera on a shoot with CNN Style.

Avoiding attention may become increasingly difficult. Mizuhara's star power as a model and actress in Asia is already cemented (she starred in the film adaption of Haruki Murakami's "Norwegian Wood" and the Japanese action film "Attack on Titan"), and she's becoming an increasingly familiar face internationally.

In recent years, she's walked the runway for Jeremy Scott, been photographed by Karl Lagerfeld, and graced the pages of the world's top fashion magazines.

