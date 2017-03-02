Story highlights Government wants to bolster defenses

Sweden is not a member of NATO

(CNN) Sweden has moved to reintroduce conscription "as a response to the new security situation" in Europe, the country's defense minister told CNN Thursday.

A government act on Thursday reintroduced compulsory military service in the country for the first time since 2010, and for the first time on a gender-equal basis.

Peter Hultqvist, Sweden's Minister of Defense, cited Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014 as one of the triggers for the decision.

"After the Russian annexation of Crimea against international law, and their increased military exercises close to the border, we have a new security situation," Hultqvist said.

Sweden has sent troops to Gotland island.

Hultqvist added that Sweden is "strengthening its military cooperation with Finland and with the NATO partners."

