Story highlights Loss of immunity relates to ISIS tweet case

Action not expected until after French election

(CNN) Marine Le Pen's bid to become the next French president has hit another stumble after members of the European Parliament voted to lift her immunity from prosecution.

French law prohibits the distribution of violent images or incitement of terrorism.

Announcing the result of the vote on whether to lift the immunity, Parliamentary President Antonio Tajani said a "clear majority" of members backed the motion.

As an MEP, Le Pen, leader of the National Front, enjoys immunity which covers freedom of speech -- but that immunity can be lifted if a request is made by the authorities of a member state.

