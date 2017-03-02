Story highlights European countries have carried out less than 10% of promised refugee relocations

(CNN) The European Commission warned EU member states on Thursday that "there are no more excuses" for not delivering on promises to take on refugees.

Overall, 13,546 people have been relocated so far -- less than 10% of the 160,000 asylum seekers European countries committed to resettle from overcrowded camps in Italy and Greece in 2015, the commission said.

To date, 3,936 people from Italy and 9,610 from Greece have been moved to safety -- 8% of the total European Union target.

And so far just two member states, Malta and Finland, are on track to meet their resettling obligations.

Hungary, Austria and Poland are still refusing to participate in the resettlement plan, due to end in September. Other Eastern European countries, such as the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovakia, are only doing so on a limited basis, the commission said.

