'The Americans' rushes into season amid wave of Russia talk

(CNN) The producers of "The Americans" could be forgiven for sounding a bit sheepish. Not only is the FX drama about Cold War-era Soviet spies returning amid a new wave of talk about Russian contact with the Trump campaign, but the network scheduled a conference call with reporters for Thursday, before the latest revelations and allegations surfaced.

Showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields said they are currently filming the Season 5 finale, and have blocked out a sixth and final season of the program. Although they acknowledged that reality has in ways intruded on their drama about a bygone period, they stressed that recent headlines have not impacted their plans for the show.

Weisberg -- who worked for the CIA in the 1990s, before becoming a novelist and TV writer -- said the producers actually came up with an ending during the second season, and "to our great surprise, that idea has stuck."

As for what's happening now, he said, "Nothing about the current situation, insane though it is, is going to alter it." There was no interest, for example, in incorporating any references to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who would have been a relatively low-level KGB agent when the series' narrative unfolds in the 1980s.

The new season picks up with spies Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) in the midst of an elaborate sting, requiring the customary alter egos (and yes, wigs). The primary thrust of the storytelling, though, involves their teenage daughter Paige (Holly Taylor), who is aware of her parents' secret identities, and has even seen mom violently put those skills to use.

