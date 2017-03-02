'Logan' shows claws in grim X-Men solo outing

(CNN) After 17 years playing Wolverine, Hugh Jackman and the X-Men character that launched his career are finally on a first-name basis. "Logan," his latest solo adventure, is an especially grim affair -- a marginally successful movie that carves out a niche closer to Quentin Tarantino than "The Avengers."

There are, admittedly, certain liberating advantages in that, and "Logan" serves notice almost immediately those famous Adamantium claws that pop out of the Marvel character's knuckles aren't merely for show, with limbs and heads among the unfettered body parts in this R-rated exercise. The dour nature of the proceedings thus blunts the fun, with the tradeoff being that it offers Jackman an especially full-bodied role in the bargain.

The net result, ultimately, is a movie that should connect strongly with hardcore comic fanboys -- including those who flocked to "Deadpool" -- at the risk of leaving those less keenly invested feeling a tad cold, missing that movie's lighter touch. There's also the occasionally uncomfortable matter of a little girl freely engaged in the bloodletting, and the sheer build-up of collateral damage as the movie's body count mounts.

"Logan" is set in the future -- it's 2029 -- but it's only dystopian, really, for the genetically superior offshoot known as mutants. Most of them have been eradicated, forcing Logan to make ends meet driving a limo, while laboring to hide Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), a self-described nonagenarian whose telepathic mind, ironically, is failing him.

" allowfullscreen>

Their banter is one of the highlights, with the added hook of hearing Stewart drop F-bombs because, with all that violence, what's a little language among friends?

Read More