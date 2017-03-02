CNN 10 - March 3, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 3, 2017

Why is the Iraqi city of Mosul significant to the ISIS terrorists who control it and the Iraqi-led troops who are fighting to get it back? An explanation is our first topic today on CNN 10. Afterward, we're taking you to the region of Hong Kong to examine potential tensions over an upcoming election. And we're putting one of our reporters in a tank to see what it's like for a city slicker to handle historic artillery.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. In what nation would you find the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud, much of whose cultural heritage has been reduced to rubble by terrorists?

