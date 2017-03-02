CNN 10 - March 3, 2017

Story highlights
March 3, 2017
Why is the Iraqi city of Mosul significant to the ISIS terrorists who control it and the Iraqi-led troops who are fighting to get it back? An explanation is our first topic today on CNN 10. Afterward, we're taking you to the region of Hong Kong to examine potential tensions over an upcoming election. And we're putting one of our reporters in a tank to see what it's like for a city slicker to handle historic artillery.
WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ
1. In what nation would you find the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud, much of whose cultural heritage has been reduced to rubble by terrorists?
2. Retired astronaut Mark Kelly is supporting a company's effort to carry people into the stratosphere using what type of vehicle?
3. How many speeches has U.S. President Donald Trump delivered to a joint session of Congress?
4. The term "ring of fire" was used to describe a natural event that occurred on Sunday but wasn't related to earthquakes. What kind of event was it?
5. Where would you find Grimaldi, Copernicus, and the Sea of Clouds?
6. What is the Terraformer, which is part of a natural disaster research facility at the University of Florida?
7. China is currently experiencing its fifth epidemic since 2013 of what dangerous virus?
8. The Global Slavery Index estimates that two-thirds of the world's slaves are located in what continent?
9. The United Nations says 4,000 people per day have been fleeing what war-torn, Middle Eastern city?
10. Hong Kong, which is a Special Administrative Region of China, was once part of what other country from 1842 to 1997?
TRANSCRIPT
