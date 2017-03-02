Auli'i Cravalho: Five things to know about 16-year-old 'Moana' star

Story highlights Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, is Hollywood's rising star

The 16-year-old performed "How Far I'll Go," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Academy Awards

(CNN) Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, is a Hollywood star on the rise.

The 16-year-old gave a spectacular performance of the film's hit song, "How Far I'll Go," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, despite being hit in head with a flag midway through the song.

Here are five things to know about the Hawaiian singer/actress.

Actor/singer Auli'i Cravalho performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Her big break

She was discovered while singing at a charity event in Oahu, Hawaii by a casting agent. She was actually the very last girl to audition for the role of Moana.

