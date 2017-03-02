Breaking News

Auli'i Cravalho: Five things to know about 16-year-old 'Moana' star

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 12:06 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

creators lin miranda

    Lin-Manuel Miranda explains his tasty creative process

Story highlights

  • Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, is Hollywood's rising star
  • The 16-year-old performed "How Far I'll Go," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Academy Awards

(CNN)Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, is a Hollywood star on the rise.

The 16-year-old gave a spectacular performance of the film's hit song, "How Far I'll Go," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, despite being hit in head with a flag midway through the song.
Here are five things to know about the Hawaiian singer/actress.
    Actor/singer Auli&#39;i Cravalho performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards.
    Actor/singer Auli'i Cravalho performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

    Her big break

    She was discovered while singing at a charity event in Oahu, Hawaii by a casting agent. She was actually the very last girl to audition for the role of Moana.
    What's in a number?

    Cravalho is the youngest actress to ever voice a Disney princess and plays the first ever Polynesian Disney princess.
    Talent runs in the family

    The teen credits her mom with her singing chops. "She didn't give me a binky when I was a baby. I cried and screamed for the first six months -- my mom would say four years of my life -- and I developed wonderful lungs," she told People.

    What's next?

    You'll be seeing more of her. Cravalho was cast as the lead role on the upcoming NBC pilot "Drama High."

    She loves a classic

    Cravalho has said that her Hollywood inspiration is Audrey Hepburn.