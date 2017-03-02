Auli'i Cravalho: Five things to know about 16-year-old 'Moana' star

Story highlights
- Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, is Hollywood's rising star
- The 16-year-old performed "How Far I'll Go," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Academy Awards
(CNN)Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, is a Hollywood star on the rise.
The 16-year-old gave a spectacular performance of the film's hit song, "How Far I'll Go," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, despite being hit in head with a flag midway through the song.
Here are five things to know about the Hawaiian singer/actress.
Her big break
She was discovered while singing at a charity event in Oahu, Hawaii by a casting agent. She was actually the very last girl to audition for the role of Moana.
What's in a number?
Cravalho is the youngest actress to ever voice a Disney princess and plays the first ever Polynesian Disney princess.
Talent runs in the family
The teen credits her mom with her singing chops. "She didn't give me a binky when I was a baby. I cried and screamed for the first six months -- my mom would say four years of my life -- and I developed wonderful lungs," she told People.
What's next?
You'll be seeing more of her. Cravalho was cast as the lead role on the upcoming NBC pilot "Drama High."
She loves a classic
Cravalho has said that her Hollywood inspiration is Audrey Hepburn.