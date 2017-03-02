Human rights groups condemn new Bangladesh child marriage law

Story highlights New law will allow courts to marry off girls under 18 if it is in their "best interests"

In Bangladesh, 52% of girls are married before they reach the age of 18, UNICEF report says

(CNN) Girls under the age of 18 can be married off by their parents in undefined special circumstances under a new Bangladesh law passed this week.

The Bangladesh Parliament approved the new legislation by a voice vote Monday. It allows exceptions to the minimum marriage age, currently set at 18 for women and 21 for men.

Under the Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2017, parents or guardians can get a court order to allow children to be married if it is in their "best interests."

There is no minimum age for when these special considerations can apply, nor any definition of what "best interests" could mean, but human rights groups are concerned the law could lead to rape victims or impregnated minors being married to their abusers.

"Many opportunists may try their luck in between the shortcomings of this law," Nur Khan Liton, a spokesman for the Child Rights Advocacy Coalition in Bangladesh, told CNN.

Read More