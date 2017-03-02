(CNN) A painting by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt has become the third most expensive artwork ever sold at auction in Europe.

"Bauerngarten," Gustav Klimt's exuberant 1907 oil painting of a garden filled with poppies, daisies and other flowers, sold for £48m ($59.3m) during a Sotheby's evening auction of Impressionist, Modern and Surrealist works in London on Wednesday -- a record auction price for a landscape by the artist.

Billed by Sotheby's as "one of the greatest works by the artist ever to appear at auction," "Bauerngarten" had remained in a private collection since 1994, most recently going on display in 2016 at the Royal Academy of Art London's "Painting the Modern Garden" exhibition.

The only works that have sold for more money in Europe are Alberto Giacometti's "Walking Man," which sold for $104.3m (£65m) in 2010, and Peter Paul Rubens' "The Massacre of the Innocents," which sold for $76.7m (£49.5m) in 2002.

