(CNN) US Olympian Daryl Homer paid a surprise visit to Senegal's state penitentiary to teach young offenders how to fence.

The Rio silver medalist coached juveniles and street children during his trip to the West African country.

"I grew up in the Bronx," said the two-time Olympic medalist. "But this was a totally different experience. It was my first time in a prison. It was my first time seeing young people in a prison. I started in a program that used fencing as means to give children opportunity, and to better their lives," he told CNN.

Orphaned street children and incarcerated youths aged 13 to 17 are being taught to fence in twice weekly classes in a program run by Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA). They aim to rehabilitate and improve prisoners' self esteem by providing access to the sport.

Through informal training sessions, Homer hopes to inspire the next generation by supporting a historic grassroots initiative within Senegal.

It "offers them a unique way of experiencing incarceration differently," Hawa Ba, its program manger, told CNN in a previous interview.



"Most of the children come from families who are in a very difficult situation economically," explains Ba. "We're just trying to get them out of the street.



"Ultimately," said Homer, "I just hope the youth in the program are able to take tangible skills away from these experiences, and that continued exposure to the sport will lead to more opportunities."



Organizers believe fencing is an effective method to engender determination and respect (both for themselves and others) amongst the children. In an impassioned article for The Huffington Post, Homer wrote, "our society praises winners but shares nothing about the hardship we overcome to win," highlighting the value of giving back.



His mother, having searched around enrolled him at the Peter Westbrook Foundation (PWF). He trained under fencing legend Yury Gelman, who agreed to coach him pro bono.



PWF's intake of students leans heavily towards inner city youths of black and Latino descent. Westbrook, a former Olympic saber fencer is of Japanese and African American heritage himself, and started the foundation on similar grounds of promoting diversity within the sport.



Homer said he was inspired to fly to Senegal after reading about the program in a CNN article.

