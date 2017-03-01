Breaking News

World's oldest microfossils found, researchers claim

By James Griffiths and Judith Vonberg, CNN

Updated 10:12 PM ET, Wed March 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

World's oldest microfossils found, study says
World's oldest microfossils found, study says

    JUST WATCHED

    World's oldest microfossils found, study says

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

World's oldest microfossils found, study says 01:16

Story highlights

  • Ancient fossils found in Canada may give insight into how life began on Earth
  • Scientist: Similar life forms could also have developed on Mars or the moons of Jupiter and Saturn

(CNN)Scientists claim to have discovered the remains of microorganisms in Canada that are at least 3.77 billion years old. If they are proven to have a biological origin, they would be the oldest microfossils ever found.

The discovery comprises tiny filaments and tubes formed by bacteria that lived on iron, according to a statement released Wednesday by University College London.
They were found in quartz layers in the Nuvvuagittuq Supracrustal Belt in Quebec, Canada, which contains some of the Earth's oldest known sedimentary rocks, it said.
    "Our discovery supports the idea that life emerged from hot, seafloor vents shortly after planet Earth formed," said Matthew Dodd, a researcher at UCL Earth Sciences and the London Center for Nanotechnology and one of the report's authors.
    Ancient fossils have been found on the Nuvvuagittuq Supracrustal Belt in Quebec, Canada.
    Ancient fossils have been found on the Nuvvuagittuq Supracrustal Belt in Quebec, Canada.

    Oldest life forms?

    Read More
    The oldest microfossils previously reported were found in Western Australia in 2013 and dated to around 3.4 billion years ago.
    But questions have been raised over the credibility of those finds. Some suggested that what appeared to be fossils could have been formed by biological or non-biological processes, such as temperature or pressure changes in the rocks over millions of years.
    The team of international scientists working in Canada said its discovery had clear signs of being biological in origin, including minerals "found in biological matter including bones and teeth," according to a statement from UCL.
    "The microfossils we discovered have a range of traits that are similar to younger biological fossils," the study's lead author, Dominic Papineau, told CNN. "They have a twisted structure, a little bit like a corkscrew, and branching filaments. We don't have the genetic information yet, but we believe they are non-oxidizing bacteria."
    Orange-colored iron carbonite may once have been part of a hydrothermal vent miles underwater.
    Orange-colored iron carbonite may once have been part of a hydrothermal vent miles underwater.
    According to Papineau, these microorganisms, which could breathe and eat, could be up to 4.28 billion years old. "If they are this old, this means that life developed very rapidly on Earth," Papineau said. "Just 250 million years after the Earth formed, life was already quite complex."
    Not all scientists are convinced by the team's findings, however.
    William Martin, head of the Molecular Evolution Institute at Dusseldorf's Heinrich Heine University, told CNN he is "unconvinced that this is biological material. There is no clear cut evidence that these were made by biology. It's not good enough that these things look like cells."
    Papineau hopes that the team's findings will eventually be accepted by the whole scientific community. "We have been very specific with our nine independent lines of evidence," he told CNN. With this research, he added, "we have certainly documented evidence of early life better than anyone else."
    Ancient finds
    Photos: Ancient finds
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/health/earliest-human-ancestor-deuterostome-saccorhytus-history-study/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Microfossils found in China&lt;/a&gt; have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    Microfossils found in China have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    In 2016, researchers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/03/world/dinosaur-rib-195-million-year-old-collagen-history/index.html&quot;&gt;discovered ancient collagen and protein remains&lt;/a&gt; preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    In 2016, researchers discovered ancient collagen and protein remains preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/26/health/leprosy-medieval-pilgrim-skeleton-study/index.html&quot;&gt;genotype leprosy&lt;/a&gt;. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to genotype leprosy. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/asia/china-ancient-otter/index.html&quot;&gt;ancient otters &lt;/a&gt;had &quot;wolf-like&quot; proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today&#39;s otters.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that ancient otters had "wolf-like" proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today's otters.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/dinosaur-tail-trapped-in-amber-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur&lt;/a&gt; was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    The tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/smallpox-child-mummy-17th-century-lithuania/index.html&quot;&gt;found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    For the first time, researchers discovered &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/05/health/malaria-evidence-roman-empire/index.html&quot;&gt;genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains&lt;/a&gt; from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    For the first time, researchers discovered genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Researchers found the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/28/health/fossil-brain-cambridge-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;first preserved dinosaur brain&lt;/a&gt; in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    Researchers found the first preserved dinosaur brain in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/09/health/great-plague-of-london-dna-skeletons/index.html&quot;&gt;revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London&#39;s Crossrail train line.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London's Crossrail train line.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Scientists &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/30/health/ancient-plague-genome/index.html&quot;&gt;reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague&lt;/a&gt; in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman&#39;s skeleton (on left) and adult man&#39;s skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
    Photos: Ancient finds
    Scientists reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman's skeleton (on left) and adult man's skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    earliest human ancestor deuterostome01 dinosaur collagen01 medieval pilgrim leprosy skeleton01 ancient otter Dinosaur amber 202 child mummy smallpox01 roman empire malaria skeletonsdinosaur brain orig awplague skeletons 2ancient plague victims

    Extraterrestrial life

    As well as potentially shedding light on Earth's earliest life forms, the discovery could have implications for the search for life beyond our planet.
    "If it happened very quickly here," Papineau told CNN, "it could have happened elsewhere in the solar system."
    According to Papineau, the development of these life forms requires only water, volcanic activity and the presence of common chemicals such as carbon. These organisms could have developed at a similar time on Mars or the moons of Jupiter and Saturn, Papineau said.
    If any signs of such life forms are detected, however, don't expect them to appear familiar.
    One of our earliest ancestors ever discovered, Saccorhytus, from a category of creatures called deuterostomes dating from around half a billion years ago -- far, far more recent than the Canadian find -- looks more like something from "Alien" than anything seen on Earth today.