Tornadoes rip through Midwest, Southeast; 3 killed

(CNN) Severe thunderstorms are leaving swaths of destruction for a second straight day in parts of the Midwest and Southeast after a string of tornadoes ripped through several states Tuesday.

At least three people were killed in Illinois and Missouri in Tuesday's storms. Others were injured and cars were left scattered on highways.

Wednesday could offer more of the same. Close to 100 million people are at risk for severe weather through Wednesday afternoon, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

Already Wednesday morning, storms were damaging homes, businesses and trees in Tennessee, Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

Junked cars blown across highway

Tornadoes wreaked heavy damage Tuesday in eastern Missouri, where one person was killed as a twister blew as many as 20 vehicles from a junkyard onto Interstate 55, authorities said.

Vehicles are left mangled along and near Interstate 55 in Missouri after a storm blew through the Perryville area on Tuesdsay.

The man driving on I-55 near Perryville was killed when he collided with the junked vehicles on the highway, state highway patrol Sgt. Al Nothum told CNN. Nothum said there were also several injuries, mostly among drivers and passengers in three tractor-trailer rigs also struck by the debris.

"This tornado picked up about 15 to 20 of these old cars, picked them up, blew them out of the junkyard, across the county road and into Interstate 55," he said. The injuries to the other drivers were minor, "which is amazing when you see how far these tractor-trailer units were pushed," Nothum said.

J.R. Wright told CNN affiliate KTVI that he was driving through Perryville when he saw what he characterized as "a disaster zone." He said when he got out of his car all he heard were "people screaming and crying. There were two or three women running up and down the road looking for their husbands."

Linda Maguire had also been on the highway when the storm hit. "I was driving back to school in Murray, Kentucky, and the wind was blowing something fierce," she said.

Maguire told CNN her dad alerted her to the storm.

"Right as he told me, I saw a tractor trailer was flipped over right off the side of the road. I saw two or three of them, and two cars in front of me were at a complete stop. The tornado had just passed. There were cars scattered all over the highway and the hills looked like a scrap yard."

All residents in the area south of Perryville impacted by Tuesday night's tornado have been accounted for, Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf said.

"We're now just trying to clear the roads the best we can so we can start cleaning up in the morning," he said.

Deaths in Illinois

In Ottawa, Illinois, a tree fell on two people Tuesday, killing Wayne Tutland, 76, and seriously injuring his companion, authorities said. A tornado was reported in the area.

Tutland and the other person was burning debris in his yard when someone warned them that a storm was approaching, said Rich Ploch, chief deputy with La Salle County coroner's office.

"It looks like they were in the process of returning to the home, and unfortunately the tree came down on him," Ploch said.

First responders also ere dispatched to Naplate, Illinois, after reports of damage from a tornado, according to CNN affiliate WBBM. Naplate is a small town just west of Ottawa.

People walk through downed wires after a storm moved through Naplate, on Tuesday.

A nursing home in that county also suffered damage from the storms but reported their residents were all accounted for and safe.

Near the southern Illinois village of Crossville, a man was found dead in a field behind his heavily damaged home, said the village's public works supervisor, Mark Pierce. A tornado had been reported in the area.

The man's wife sustained injuries in the storm and was taken to a local hospital, Pierce said.

Along with tornadoes and strong winds, the National Weather Center reported substantial hail throughout the region.

In Arkansas, the White County Office of Emergency Management said four people were injured after a possible tornado touchdown. The county was experiencing widespread power outages.

Severe weather extends into Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms are expected to spread across the Ohio and Tennessee Valley region and stretch into southern New England through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service center

Residents could see damaging winds, tornadoes and hail.