20 tornadoes rip through the Midwest; 2 people killed

Twenty tornadoes ripped through the Midwest on Tuesday

(CNN) At least two people are dead after a string of tornadoes ripped through the Midwest on Tuesday.

Missouri State Patrol Sergeant Al Nothum tells CNN a man driving down the freeway was killed south of Perryville, Missouri, after a tornado blew up to 20 vehicles from a junkyard onto the Interstate. Nothum adds there were several injuries, most among the drivers and passengers in three tractor trailer rigs also struck by the debris.

Authorities in Ottawa, Illinois, say another man was killed after being struck by a falling tree. Ottawa Police Captain Dave Gualandri says other residents in the town were injured.

The National Weather Service reports 20 tornadoes ripped states of Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Iowa.

Linda Maguire was driving through the city when the storm hit. "I was driving back to school in Murray, Kentucky, and the wind was blowing something fierce."

