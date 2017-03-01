Story highlights The school has been mired in years-long scandal over sexual assault cases

(CNN) The Texas Rangers, the state's top cops, have opened a preliminary investigation into allegations that Baylor University mishandled sexual assault cases, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The development follows mounting calls for the agency to intercede in a scandal that has cast a long shadow over the private Waco Christian university and its football program.

Baylor University pledged "full cooperation" with the investigation "as we have done with other external inquiries that are currently underway," according to a statement.

