Mississippi murder suspect captured in Kansas

Story highlights Fugitive was spotted in New Mexico, authorities say

Authorities offer $32,500 reward for info leading to the capture of Alex Bridges Deaton

(CNN) [Breaking news update at 11:17 a.m. ET]

Mississippi fugitive Alex Deaton has been captured in Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Deaton was wanted for the murder of one woman and the attempted killing of another. Prior to his capture, he was last spotted in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday night when he allegedly carjacked a couple there, wounding the man, authorities said.

[Previous story, published at 10:29 a.m. ET]

(CNN) -- A fugitive wanted in Mississippi for the murder of one woman and the attempted killing of another has been spotted in New Mexico, authorities say.

Amid a nationwide manhunt, Alex Bridges Deaton was seen in Albuquerque, New Mexico Tuesday night, when he carjacked a couple there, according to the Rankin County (Mississippi) Sheriff's office. The couple was able to escape but the male victim sustained a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. Deaton escaped in a Honda passenger car, police said.

Read More