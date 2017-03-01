Mississippi murder suspect captured in Kansas

Story highlights
Mississippi fugitive Alex Deaton has been captured in Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Deaton was wanted for the murder of one woman and the attempted killing of another. Prior to his capture, he was last spotted in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday night when he allegedly carjacked a couple there, wounding the man, authorities said.
(CNN) -- A fugitive wanted in Mississippi for the murder of one woman and the attempted killing of another has been spotted in New Mexico, authorities say.
Amid a nationwide manhunt, Alex Bridges Deaton was seen in Albuquerque, New Mexico Tuesday night, when he carjacked a couple there, according to the Rankin County (Mississippi) Sheriff's office. The couple was able to escape but the male victim sustained a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. Deaton escaped in a Honda passenger car, police said.
Deaton, 28, is also considered a person of interest in a third killing in Mississippi.
He's considered armed and dangerous.
"Deaton does have a concealed carry permit and we believe that he is in possession of at least two (firearms)," Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest told CNN via email.
Local and federal authorities are offering a reward up to $32,500 for information leading to his capture. He's accused of strangling his girlfriend to death and shooting a jogger last week in Rankin County, Mississippi, near Jackson.
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department is working with state and federal agencies in the manhunt.
Deaton was believed to be in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area over the weekend, Guest said.
Suspect's girlfriend found dead, jogger shot
Deaton's girlfriend, Heather Robinson, 30, was found dead in her apartment Friday afternoon following a welfare check. Earlier that morning near the apartment, a jogger had called 911 to say she had been shot by a man who was driving a white SUV, believed to belong to Robinson, authorities said. The jogger was shot in the thigh and is expected to recover.
The Robinson family sent a statement to CNN affiliate WJTV, saying in part:
"Our family has been overwhelmed by our tragic loss since Friday afternoon. Our lives are forever changed and words cannot express our pain and sorrow. For those that did not know Heather, she had a BS degree in nursing and enjoyed her career in the medical field. She was a very hard working and determined young lady and held respect for all. At this point we ask that our privacy be respected so we can grieve as a family."
Woman killed in church
Deaton also is "a person of great interest" in the Thursday shooting death of Brenda Pinter, 69, at a church in Neshoba County, Mississippi, said Sheriff Tommy Waddell.
Surveillance video showed an SUV similar to the one in the jogger incident entering the parking lot of Dixon Baptist Church that day. Pinter, a member of the church, came by herself around 4 p.m. to clean. Later that afternoon, her husband tried unsuccessfully to reach her by phone and then drove over to the church to check on her. He found her body in the church office. She had been shot to death.
"I have a video showing a vehicle that is very similar to the vehicle that he (Deaton) was known to be driving," the Neshoba sheriff said. "That vehicle belonged to a victim that was found deceased in Rankin County. There is no link we know of between this woman and the other two victims."
Deaton has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in his girlfriend's death as well as aggravated assault in the jogger's shooting, according to Guest, the Rankin County prosecutor. He has not been charged in the Neshoba killing.
The preliminary cause of death in the Robinson case was manual strangulation, he said.
"The charges may be upgraded to capital murder once we have received the final report from the medical examiner," Guest told CNN.