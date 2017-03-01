(CNN) The storms and tornadoes in the Midwest and Southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday shattered homes, uprooted trees and tossed cars like toys. Nothing represents the destruction like the pictures themselves:

Missouri

A tornado ripped apart Perryville, a city of about 8,000 people about 80 miles southeast of St. Louis, on Tuesday.

The tornado picked up cars from a junkyard and carried them across Interstate 55, tossing them into other vehicles that were on the road. An I-55 driver died in the storm, police said.

Perryville homes also were torn to bits -- some down to their foundations. Debris was scattered along US 61. About 60 families lost "just about everything," an official said.

