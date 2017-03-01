Popular Illinois restaurant manager released from immigration detention

Story highlights Juan Carlos Hernandez-Pacheco was heading back to West Frankfort

Many in his Illinois area, a Trump stronghold, want him to stay

(CNN) When Juan Carlos Hernandez-Pacheco walked out of immigration detention on Wednesday afternoon, he was greeted by some excited folks from his adopted Illinois hometown.

Tim Grigsby, who has been buddies with the married father of three for 10 years, told CNN his friend was happy to be out and overwhelmed by the support he has drawn from the residents of West Frankfort, a mining town of 8,000 people.

Grigsby and some other friends drove to Missouri to bring Hernandez home. Hernandez's family couldn't come to pick him up because one of his sons was sick, Grigsby said.

There was to be one stop on the way home, La Fiesta, the popular restaurant where Hernandez is a manager, for some Mexican food Hernandez has been craving.

Hernandez had been locked up for 20 days after being arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a sweep that targeted another person. Hernandez remained in detention because of two DUIs and faced possible deportation.

