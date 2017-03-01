Popular Illinois restaurant manager released from immigration detention

(CNN) Juan Carlos Hernandez-Pacheco, a beloved restaurant manager, is headed back to the southern Illinois town where he has lived as an undocumented worker for the past two decades, his attorney told CNN on Wednesday.

Victor Arturo Arana said Hernandez paid a $3,000 bail at an immigration hearing after being held for weeks at a federal detention center in Missouri.

Some residents of West Frankfort, a small mining town surrounded by cornfields, will be ecstatic to see the well-liked manager of a popular Mexican restaurant. Many, including the mayor, have been writing letters to the immigration court in support of Hernandez.

Hernandez, 38, was arrested February 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a sweep targeting another person. Hernandez, who has two DUI convictions, faced deportation to his native Mexico.

Hernandez is going through the process to become a lawful permanent resident, Arana said.