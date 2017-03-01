Breaking News

This map shows just how widespread the Jewish center bomb threats are

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 12:32 PM ET, Wed March 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A series of bomb threats have rattled Jewish community centers and schools since the year began. We mapped the 101 bomb threats at 81 different Jewish institutions, according to data from the JCC Association of North America. The threats cover 33 states, from Florida to Maine to Washington state, as well as two Canadian provinces.

Alabama:
Birmingham
Arizona:
    Scottsdale
    Read More
    Tucson
    California:
    Irvine
    Long Beach
    Los Angeles
    Palo Alto
    San Diego
    San Rafael
    Canada:
    Alberta
    Ontario
    Colorado:
    Boulder
    Connecticut:
    Hartford
    New Haven
    Delaware:
    Wilmington
    Florida:
    Boca Raton
    Davie
    Jacksonville
    Miami
    Orlando
    Palm Beach Gardens
    Tampa
    Georgia:
    Atlanta
    Evans
    Illinois:
    Chicago
    Indiana:
    Indianapolis
    Kansas:
    Overland Park
    Maine:
    Portland
    Maryland:
    Annapolis
    Baltimore
    Owings Mills
    Rockville
    Massachusetts:
    Newton Centre
    Worcester
    Michigan:
    Ann Arbor
    West Bloomfield
    Minnesota:
    Minneapolis
    St. Paul
    Missouri:
    St. Louis
    Nevada:
    Las Vegas
    New Jersey:
    Cherry Hill
    Edison
    Scotch Plains
    Tenafly
    West Orange
    New Mexico:
    Albuquerque
    New York:
    Albany
    Buffalo
    Getzville
    New York
    Oceanside
    Plainview
    Scarsdale
    Staten Island
    Syracuse
    Tarrytown
    Vestal
    North Carolina:
    Asheville
    Charlotte
    Ohio:
    Beachwood
    Cincinnati
    Columbus
    Sylvania
    Oklahoma:
    Tulsa
    Pennsylvania:
    Harrisburg
    Wynnewood
    York
    Rhode Island:
    Providence
    South Carolina:
    Columbia
    Tennessee:
    Nashville
    Texas:
    Dallas
    Houston
    Utah:
    Salt Lake City
    Virginia:
    Fairfax
    Washington:
    Mercer Island
    Wisconsin:
    Milwaukee

    CNN's Will Mullery, Taylar Smith, and AnneClaire Stapleton contributed to this story.