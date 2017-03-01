This map shows just how widespread the Jewish center bomb threats are

(CNN)A series of bomb threats have rattled Jewish community centers and schools since the year began. We mapped the 101 bomb threats at 81 different Jewish institutions, according to data from the JCC Association of North America. The threats cover 33 states, from Florida to Maine to Washington state, as well as two Canadian provinces.
Alabama:
Birmingham
Arizona:
Scottsdale
Tucson
California:
Irvine
Long Beach
Los Angeles
Palo Alto
San Diego
San Rafael
Canada:
Alberta
Ontario
Colorado:
Boulder
Connecticut:
Hartford
New Haven
Delaware:
Wilmington
Florida:
Boca Raton
Davie
Jacksonville
Miami
Orlando
Palm Beach Gardens
Tampa
Georgia:
Atlanta
Evans
Illinois:
Chicago
Indiana:
Indianapolis
Kansas:
Overland Park
Maine:
Portland
Maryland:
Annapolis
Baltimore
Owings Mills
Rockville
Massachusetts:
Newton Centre
Worcester
Michigan:
Ann Arbor
West Bloomfield
Minnesota:
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Missouri:
St. Louis
Nevada:
Las Vegas
New Jersey:
Cherry Hill
Edison
Scotch Plains
Tenafly
West Orange
New Mexico:
Albuquerque
New York:
Albany
Buffalo
Getzville
New York
Oceanside
Plainview
Scarsdale
Staten Island
Syracuse
Tarrytown
Vestal
North Carolina:
Asheville
Charlotte
Ohio:
Beachwood
Cincinnati
Columbus
Sylvania
Oklahoma:
Tulsa
Pennsylvania:
Harrisburg
Wynnewood
York
Rhode Island:
Providence
South Carolina:
Columbia
Tennessee:
Nashville
Texas:
Dallas
Houston
Utah:
Salt Lake City
Virginia:
Fairfax
Washington:
Mercer Island
Wisconsin:
Milwaukee