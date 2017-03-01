Story highlights Police chief defends investigation's integrity

"I'm not going around hating anyone," host Melissa Alford told HLN

A group of strangers made racist threats at her grandson's birthday party

(CNN) The caravan of racist thugs who terrorized a children's birthday party has long passed. But trying to explain racism to the traumatized children is a challenge Melissa Alford still grapples with.

"They're confused. They're trying to figure out ... what transpired," said Alford, who hosted the party in Douglas County, Georgia.

"One of my grandbabies (is) white. So how am I supposed to explain the difference between white and black when she don't see that?"

It's been two years since a parade of trucks carrying Confederate flags roared passed Alford's party, hurling insults at the black partygoers. The party celebrated the birthdays of Alford's adult son, her 6-year-old grandson and another 6-year-old child.

Kids enjoying a bouncy house and a snow cone machine were suddenly interrupted by members of the caravan threatening to kill the partygoers "while repeatedly using derogatory racial slurs against them," the Douglas County District Attorney's Office said.

Read More