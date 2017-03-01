New York gallery owner denied entry to US

Story highlights Juan Garcia Masqueda says he has legally lived and worked in the US for 10 years

He says he was held for 14 hours without access to legal counsel

(CNN) An Argentinian art gallery owner based in New York will miss the opening of his institution's newest show because he was denied entry to the United States.

Juan Garcia Mosqueda, founder and owner of Chamber gallery in New York City, claimed in an open letter that he was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport after returning from a visit to Argentina.

Mosqueda says he was held for 14 hours without access to legal counsel. He was allegedly ushered by armed officers onto a return flight to Buenos Aries later in the day.

"During the following fourteen excruciatingly painful hours, I was prohibited from the use of any means of communication and had no access to any of my belongings, which were ferociously examined without any warrant whatsoever," Mosqueda wrote in his letter. "I was deprived of food. I was frisked three times in order to go to the bathroom, where I had no privacy and was under the constant surveillance of an officer."

CNN has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for comment, but hasn't heard back.

