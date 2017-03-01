DREAMer arrested after speaking on immigration in Mississippi

Story highlights Immigrant from Argentina says she was brought to United States at age 7

Financial troubles kept her from renewing her DACA status, friend says

(CNN) A DREAMer was arrested Wednesday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after speaking at a news conference on immigration in Jackson, Mississippi.

Daniela Vargas, 22, said she arrived in the United States with her family at age 7 as an undocumented immigrant from Argentina and was later classified as a DREAMer. She spoke on behalf of other DREAMers and her family. Shortly after, she was arrested by ICE officers.

On February 15, her father and brother were arrested by ICE at their home. Vargas was not taken into custody then.

Vargas said, "The path to citizenship is necessary for DACA recipients but also for the other 11 million undocumented people with dreams. Today, my father and brother await deportation while I continue to fight this battle as a Dreamer to help contribute to this country, which I feel that is very much my country."

Vargas, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, known as a DREAMer, said she wants to be a university math teacher.

Read More