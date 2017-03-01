Weather traps monks, takes away livelihood

Story highlights Monks are running out of fuel for electricity and heat

They also have taken a huge financial hit because guests cannot come stay there

(CNN) Big Sur is gorgeous country where people go to take in nature's beauty and be away from the trappings of the world.

Many people pay good money for the isolation of the retreats along this picturesque stretch of California coast.

While the remoteness is a gift, when bad weather hits, it can further isolate people there and create quite the test.

The Camaldolese Benedictine monks at the New Camaldoli Hermitage are being tested after weeks of rain have pushed damaging rocks onto roads and buckled a vital bridge.

They are cut off, trapped in their monastery, getting low on heating fuel and conserving the provisions they have between helicopter drops.

