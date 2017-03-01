Story highlights Seven officers are accused of being part of racketeering conspiracy

Allegations include robbery, false affidavits and work hours fraud

(CNN) Seven Baltimore police officers -- members of the department's Gun Trace Task Force -- were accused Wednesday in a federal racketeering indictment of robbing people, claiming fraudulent overtime and filing false affidavits.

The officers are accused of stopping people -- some of whom were not even suspected of any crimes -- and seizing their money and pocketing it. In one instance, several of the officers stopped a maintenance supervisor at a nursing home and stole $1,500 that he was planning to use to pay his rent, according to the indictment.

The amounts stolen range from $200 to $200,000, authorities said of the alleged conspiracy.

"These are really robberies by people who are wearing police uniforms," said Maryland US Attorney Rod Rosenstein.

The officers schemed to steal money, property and narcotics by detaining people, entering residences, conducting traffic stops and swearing out false search warrant affidavits, according to the indictment.

