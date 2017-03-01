Where to get hip in Palm Beach

Story highlights Chefs from around the world have pumped up the dining scene here

High-end designers have opened specialty shops for shoes and other fashions

(CNN) At first glance, the words "Palm Beach" and "hip" might seem like strange bedfellows.

There are still plenty of prim restaurants that empty out by 9 p.m., a nod to the city's reputation as a well-to-do retirement community. And now there are political crowds heading to the new Weekend White House two miles away at Mar-a-Lago.

But there's also a burgeoning food scene in downtown Palm Beach that's drawing Floridians from Jupiter to Boca. Locals are getting into new and exciting contemporary art venues, online companies doing pop-up stores and haute couture duds for under four figures.

It may get even busier in town when a sleek train service called the Brightline debuts this summer, shuttling travelers between nearby West Palm Beach and Miami.

Still, locals and visitors might not be so eager to rush out of town to their glitzy neighbor to the south. Here's why.

