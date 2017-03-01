Breaking News

'Solar canopy' turns sunlight into electricity and art

By Sophie Morlin-Yron, CNN

Updated 10:23 AM ET, Wed March 1, 2017

A computer-controlled canopy that couples the cooling of outdoor areas with solar power generation was unveiled in Dubai in February.
A computer-controlled canopy that couples the cooling of outdoor areas with solar power generation was unveiled in Dubai in February.
Showcased at a pop-up exhibition at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the shiny metal creation is the latest by Italian architect and designer Carlo Ratti.
Showcased at a pop-up exhibition at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the shiny metal creation is the latest by Italian architect and designer Carlo Ratti.
The six-by-six-meter prototype is lined with metal dishes which are remotely controlled to reflect the sun&#39;s rays onto a solar power generator and let in as much sunlight as desired.
The six-by-six-meter prototype is lined with metal dishes which are remotely controlled to reflect the sun's rays onto a solar power generator and let in as much sunlight as desired.
The self-cleaning mirrors are meant to take care of smudges and dirt on their own.
The self-cleaning mirrors are meant to take care of smudges and dirt on their own.
Much like a field of sunflowers, the dishes can follow the sun as it moves from east to west, diverting sunlight and heat while optimizing power generation.
Much like a field of sunflowers, the dishes can follow the sun as it moves from east to west, diverting sunlight and heat while optimizing power generation.
Made by Ratti&#39;s studios in Turin, Italy, the technology is the first of its kind, according to the designer.
Made by Ratti's studios in Turin, Italy, the technology is the first of its kind, according to the designer.
The prototype is vulnerable to rain, although the makers say future versions will be waterproof.
The prototype is vulnerable to rain, although the makers say future versions will be waterproof.
The dishes twist and turn as programmed, casting shadows and sunlight on the ground as letters or artistic patterns.
The dishes twist and turn as programmed, casting shadows and sunlight on the ground as letters or artistic patterns.
Future, larger versions will take this to the next level -- allowing users to interact with the canopy and put their own artistic stamp on the light and shade patterns.&lt;br /&gt;
Future, larger versions will take this to the next level -- allowing users to interact with the canopy and put their own artistic stamp on the light and shade patterns.
The aim is to use architecture to create more livable outdoor spaces in hot and arid climates such as Dubai&#39;s, which is vulnerable to rising temperatures, as envisioned in this artist&#39;s impression.
The aim is to use architecture to create more livable outdoor spaces in hot and arid climates such as Dubai's, which is vulnerable to rising temperatures, as envisioned in this artist's impression.
Story highlights

  • New design couples shading and solar power generation
  • Designer Carlo Ratti wants to see shade reimagined
  • Prototype canopy has been unveiled in Dubai

(CNN)In the desert metropolis of Dubai, where the summer is one long heat wave, shade is precious as people seek refuge from the sun's scorching rays.

Enter Italian architect and designer Carlo Ratti's latest creation -- a shiny metal canopy that can be used to create micro climates in outdoor areas by controlling light and shade.
The roof of the canopy is made up of round mirrors, each with their own motor, which means they can be individually angled to reflect different amounts of sunlight and provide varied amounts of shade at different times.
    They can also help generate power by reflecting the sun's rays towards a solar panel placed nearby.
    "Think of this as a magic canopy you can put over outdoor spaces and terraces," says Ratti, also a professor at the MIT Senseable City Laboratory and co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Global Council on the Future of Cities and Urbanization.
    The aim is to curb the heat that makes public areas in places like Dubai "unlivable" during the hottest times, Ratti says.

    Like a field of sunflowers

    The mirrors can track the sun throughout the day, much like a field of sunflowers longing for the sun's rays.
    And Ratti says the canopy is also a new take on the 70s disco ball: the mirrors can be programmed to create beautiful patterns or spell out words in the canopy's shadow. "It's a new way to play with the sun," he says.
    Ratti envisions that future users will create their own patterns
    Partly inspired by traditional Arabian courtyards, which often feature cloth canopies, Ratti describes it as "an evolution of the traditional ways of controlling levels of light, commonly seen in Arabic architecture."
    While the prototype is just six-by-six-meters in size, future models could cover whole courtyards and squares and allow owners to put their artistic stamp on the shade they create.
    The technology does have its challenges: The prototype is sensitive to rain, although future versions will be waterproof, Ratti says. And it's more expensive than a traditional canopy, although Ratti expects prices to become more affordable in the future.
    "The cost of the prototype was high, but once you produce it on a larger scale, it could go down to around $100 per square meter," he says.
    "We've already received several requests for developing this to fit a broader space," adds Ratti.
    The prototype was unveiled at Dubai's 2017 World Government Summit in February at the exhibition "Climate Change Reimagined" at a pop-up version of Dubai's Museum of the Future. The permanent museum is currently under construction and set to open in 2018.
    Run by the Dubai Future Foundation, the exhibition showcased designs that can help cities adapt to a changing climate.
    An artist&#39;s impression of Dubai&#39;s new Museum of the Future, built inside an oval-shaped glass structure
    From robotics and AI to self-driving cars and 3D printing, the museum will showcase world-leading innovations that transform urban areas.
    Run by the Dubai Future Foundation, the exhibition showcased designs that can help cities adapt to a changing climate.

    Adapting to rising temperatures

    "It's about trying to understand the realities of climate change and how we might be able to turn the challenges of the coming decades into opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship," says Noah Raford, chief operating officer at the Dubai Future Foundation.
    Set to open in 2018, the new museum will be an incubator for innovation and futuristic design
    Raford sees more renewable technologies being used across Dubai, and solar power in particular, with several solar farms currently under construction in the desert.
    "There's plenty of sunshine in Dubai, and the government hope to reach 75% renewables by 2050."

    Shade reimagined

    The digital canopy was included in the exhibition as an example of creating digitally responsive environments, Raford says. "It was the cherry on top."
    Ratti hopes to see shade "reimagined" in cities which are vulnerable to rising temperatures.
    He says: "We see big potential for architecture to help us work with something we call climate remediation, which is about creating small micro climates that can help us fight against climate change in the future."