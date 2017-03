Story highlights New design couples shading and solar power generation

Designer Carlo Ratti wants to see shade reimagined

Prototype canopy has been unveiled in Dubai

(CNN) In the desert metropolis of Dubai, where the summer is one long heat wave, shade is precious as people seek refuge from the sun's scorching rays.

Enter Italian architect and designer Carlo Ratti's latest creation -- a shiny metal canopy that can be used to create micro climates in outdoor areas by controlling light and shade.

The roof of the canopy is made up of round mirrors, each with their own motor, which means they can be individually angled to reflect different amounts of sunlight and provide varied amounts of shade at different times.

They can also help generate power by reflecting the sun's rays towards a solar panel placed nearby.

