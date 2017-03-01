Billionaire Trump Cabinet member sports expensive slippers to speech

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's newly confirmed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross showed his team spirit during the joint address to Congress Tuesday evening.

The billionaire investor, 79, sported custom handmade Stubbs & Wootton slippers emblazoned with the Commerce Department's seal: an eagle, a ship and a lighthouse.

The company's mission: "Giving the slipper its due recognition as an all-purpose shoe, we are responsible for making evening slippers relevant once again." The slippers are "brilliant with a tuxedo," but also "perfect with shorts," per its website (Ross wore them with charcoal slacks, navy jacket and a red tie).

The men's bespoke slippers start at $525, but it was not immediately clear how much Ross' slippers ultimately cost.

Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross wore $600 slippers by Palm Beach @Stubbs_Wootton, with a custom Commerce Dept logo, to Trump's speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/Be0apnEUkx — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 1, 2017

They were first spotted by Huffington Post's Christina Wilkie in a tweet.