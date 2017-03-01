How Twitter took it: Social media reacts to Trump's speech

(CNN) American political theater is increasingly played out on the social media stage. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump, the tweeter-in-chief, was judged at every turn by his supporters, critics, colleagues and opponents.

Here are some of the funniest bits of analysis, nastiest rejoinders and most bizarre takes on Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress.

Republican strategist and CNN commentator Ana Navarro was impressed and a bit confused: "You can disagree w/him on policy, but this is most Presidential Trump has ever sounded. If I had amnesia, I might even forget he is insane."

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox and frequent Trump critic was not impressed: ".@realDonaldTrump is Condemning hate and evil, then he should start by example and take back his hateful words. #JointSession"

Joe the Plumber weighed in with a typically nasty message for former President Barack Obama: "Hey @BarackObama your legacy is being flushed!! #Jointsession #MAGA #pjnet #nra @realDonaldTrump Make America Great Again!!"