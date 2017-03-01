Trump allies, donors play the ambassador parlor game

Story highlights San Diego developer Manchester has told associates he will be ambassador to The Bahamas

A Texan in the running for a possible top ambassadorship is Ryan Sitton

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's administration is moving gingerly in filling the hundreds of open US ambassador positions, a pace that is surprising to some of the very people who are seeking appointments.

Donors and others close to the winning campaign typically eye plush postings in Western Europe or the Caribbean, and the coterie of Trump donors are seeking the same.

San Diego developer Doug Manchester has already told associates that he landed one of the gigs -- as the envoy to The Bahamas -- CNN has learned. Manchester and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But multiple people briefed on the appointment process described it as unusually slow, partially because of the delay in confirming key members of Trump's Cabinet. Yet the ambassadorship parlor game nevertheless has the donor community abuzz, with the few Republican fundraisers who went to bat for Trump during the election hoping for some rewards from their commitments.

Trump has only named a handful of people to positions so far: Terry Branstad, the governor of Iowa, as Ambassador to China; David Friedman as Ambassador to Israel; Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets and a top Republican fundraiser, as Ambassador to the United Kingdom, along with a few others. The assignments must be confirmed by the Senate.

