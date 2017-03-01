Top Trump advisers urged Iraq to be removed from new travel ban

Story highlights It remains unclear whether the White House has made a final decision

(CNN) Three of President Donald Trump's top foreign policy advisers have advocated for Iraq to be removed from the Trump administration's list of banned countries in his new executive order, citing diplomatic reasons, sources told CNN.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and national security adviser H.R. McMaster made the request, the sources said. One of the main reasons is Iraq's role in fighting ISIS.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly also supported the move, but it remains unclear whether the White House has made a final decision.

The executive order is expected to be released later this week.

