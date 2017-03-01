Story highlights The US military is seeking to increase intelligence-gathering raids in Yemen

Any adjustment does not mean that the President would not be briefed

Washington (CNN) Military commanders are discussing speeding up the authorization of counterterrorism missions by allowing the Pentagon or even field commanders to approve some of them rather than the White House, US defense officials told CNN.

As CNN first reported Tuesday, the military is seeking to increase US intelligence-gathering raids in Yemen similar to one undertaken in the first week of the Trump presidency. It's not yet clear if this adjustment in the approval process could be used for those operations.

"It is a philosophy more than a change in policy," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday of the discussions about the authorization process. President Donald Trump "believes these are the experts in this field."

At the same time, Spicer said that "the protocol is not changing in terms of what has to be signed off," and that "there are certain decisions that have to be signed off by the President," so that the degree of change might not end up being that sizeable.

A senior defense official emphasized that this does not mean that the President would not be briefed. Defense Secretary James Mattis and senior military commanders could brief the President at any time and seek his specific approval.

