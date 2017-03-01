Oprah for president?

Story highlights Oprah Winfrey signaled she may be open to a presidential bid

The former talk show host is no stranger to the political arena

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's 2016 victory may have been Oprah Winfrey's aha moment, as the talk show icon is now signaling she may be open to a presidential bid.

Asked whether she may be able to break the glass ceiling to be elected president, Winfrey smiled.

"I actually never thought that that was — I never considered the conversation even a possibility. I just thought, oh, oh," she said in a conversation with billionaire David Rubenstein on Bloomberg's "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations."

She later added, "No, that won't be happening, but I mean, I did used to think, well gee, you had to know so much more than I thought you had to know."

The show taped December 12, according to spokeswoman Rachel Nagler, but it was released Wednesday morning.

